Arizona State Making Progress with Elite 2027 Lineman

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been among the most active programs in the 2027 recruiting cycle. So far, the Sun Devils have secured commitments from two four-star prospects and are making progress with several other elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star offensive lineman from Texas who recently named Arizona State as one of the programs that stand out in his recruitment process.

Arizona State Standing Out to Four-Star Lineman

For the past few months, Arizona State has been targeting Mason Joshua, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Forney High School in Dallas, Texas. The Sun Devils offered him back in May and have continued pursuing him since.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Joshua ranks among the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class and has drawn interest from several elite programs, including Alabama, Texas Tech, and Kansas State. However, he recently told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that Arizona State and Kansas have quickly gained ground in his recruitment.

The four-star offensive lineman explained that Arizona State has been in constant contact with him since he received his offer and that he speaks with offensive line coach Saga Tuitele almost every other day. He also noted that the Sun Devils staff sends him handwritten letters and that, overall, they make him feel wanted.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023.

“Since they have offered me, they have been on me," Joshua told Spiegelman. "I talk to Coach T [Tuitele] what seems like every other day. They don’t let up. Whether it’s the handwritten letters or them calling my parents every once in a while, it makes me feel like they really want me."

Joshua also told Spiegelman that he likes Dillingham's commitment to Arizona State and would love the opportunity to play for the head coach.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA: Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium.

"The stability of the staff from Coach Dillingham, who loves Arizona State and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon," Joshua told Spiegelman. "Having an opportunity to play for him — and hopefully my entire time there — is also exciting.”

While Joshua doesn’t currently have a timeline for his commitment, he noted that he hopes to take official visits to the schools he believes are most interested in him before making a decision.

If Arizona State ends up landing Joshua, he’d be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 299 overall player in the country, the No. 17 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 43 prospect from Texas.

The Sun Devils will face competition from several schools for Joshua, but for now, Arizona State has emerged as one of his top choices.

