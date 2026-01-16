Arizona State Extends Offer To Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window winds down, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff are refocusing on the high school recruiting trail as they continue to pursue some of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle.

The Sun Devils have already landed commitments from two 2027 prospects and are starting to target several more, including a four-star wide receiver and a top-150 player in the class from Hawaii.

Sun Devils Targeting Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

On Jan. 14, Arizona State extended an offer to Zion White, a four-star wide receiver from Honolulu, Hawaii, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida. White shared that the Sun Devils had offered him on X, writing, “Blessed to say I have received an offer from Asu.”

Arizona State is the 11th Division I program to offer White and the sixth Power Four school to join BYU, Cal, North Carolina, Utah, and Washington. He’s one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 137 overall player nationally, the No. 19 wide receiver, and the No. 14 prospect in Florida.

The Sun Devils’ offer to White comes relatively late in his recruiting process, as several programs have already made significant progress with him. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Greg Biggins, the four-star wideout shared that Oregon, Washington, and Tennessee are the three schools that stand out to him most.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good news for Arizona State is that White hasn’t set a commitment date or provided a timeline for his decision, which likely means he won't commit to a school anytime soon. That gives Dillingham and his staff plenty of time to make progress in the young wide receiver’s recruitment.

The Sun Devils began the 2027 recruiting cycle by securing a commitment from Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver from California. However, even with Bland, Arizona State still needs more talent at the position and will likely target several more talented pass catchers as the cycle progresses.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Malik McClain (12) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the offseason continues, Arizona State will look to bring several 2027 prospects to campus for official visits over the next few months. If the Sun Devils can get White to Tempe, they should be able to boost their standing with him significantly.

While Arizona State will face plenty of competition for White, the offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Sun Devils landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .