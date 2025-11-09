Sun Devils Fans React to ASU's Second Straight Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils Men's Basketball team got its first win of the season in its first game of the season against Southern Utah. Coach Bobby Hurley and his team face the Utah Tech Trailblazers at home on Sunday afternoon to go 2-0. So, how did fans react to ASU Men's Basketball's second game of the young season?
First Half
Massamba Diop's Hot Start
Just like in their previous game, ASU got off to a hot start. Part of why they were able to was due to guard Massamba Diop having a really strong start. Diop was leading ASU early in scoring as he had eight points midway through the half. Diop was breaking out the moves early against Utah Tech's defense, which had fans excited.
Coaching Clinic
The second biggest element early on that fans noticed was how great and unified ASU was playing. Sure, Massamba was the big factor early, but many players who getting in on the action early. Coach Hurley deserves a lot of the credit for ASU's great teamwork.
Second Half
Odum's time to Shine
After a great game one performance, Maurice Odum had a quieter start to this game. However, he got going in the second half as he showed off his great physicality and IQ, as he had five rebounds and five assists midway through the second half of the game.
Double Double
ASU had an amazing second half as the team was really getting going, especially with the offense. The team also had a cool milestone, as they had their first double-double of the season, as ASU Forward Santiago Trouet had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was a neat milestone for a game where ASU was already rolling.
ASU's Red Hot Offense
The main takeaway for fans late was how great ASU's offense was playing. They were great throughout, but they really got things going in the second half. Fans were very happy with the way the offense showed up
Close game
Utah Tech's offense got going as well, and they started making the game close at the end. They went on a 10-0 run, which made this game more of a competition late. Fans were a bit concerned as Utah started to gain some traction, but noting too worrisome as there was still a trust that Coach Hurley and crew were going to get the win.
Victory for ASU
ASU was able to hang on to the win as the team progressed to 2-0. In general, this game generated positive feelings for fans and the future of the team. There was some stuff to clean up, but overall, a good feeling about the team.
