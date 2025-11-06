3 Standouts From Arizona State's Season-Opening Victory
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program is now 9-2 in season-opening games under head coach Bobby Hurley, after the team took down Southern Utah in an authoritative 81-64 victory in Tempe on Tuesday night.
Although the win should absolutely be labeled as a team effort, there were three players who stood out in particular and that should give fans cautious optimism that the 2025-26 team will exceed expectations.
Arizona State on SI selects the three standouts below.
Massamba Diop
Diop had large shoes to fill in the opener - as the freshman enters as the replacement for former five-star recruit Jayden Quaintance, who transferred to the University of Kentucky in April.
The former pro player in Spain excelled in 27 minutes of action - scoring 14 points, blocking three shots, and posting a team-best +27 in the process.
Diop's performance was even more impressive than the stat-sheet indicated, as he was an active roll man, was consistently contesting attackers at the rim, and displayed a nice touch on free throws, which signifies potential to develop a jump shot moving forward.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson
Johnson officially made his high-major debut after playing last season at University of the Cumberlands - which is an NAIA sanctioned school.
The senior backed up his reputation as a firecracker scorer from the opening minutes off the bench - as he finished with 17 points on an efficient 6-for-9 shooting split.
Johnson's all-around game was potentially even more impressive than the microwave scoring, as he impacted the game as a rebounder, playmaker, and defender - playing passing lanes to perfection at opportune times.
Allen Mukeba
Mukeba is a grad student who originally hailed from Belgium that spent last season at Oakland University, where he averaged over 14 points and seven rebounds per contest.
The 6'8" forward was coming off of an injury heading into this game, so his 17 minutes of action can be presumed to be coach Hurley showing precaution.
Mukeba scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and showed incredible verticality on defense with four blocks in the process.
Mukeba will certainly remain a player that will bring numerous positive aspects to the floor, as he is extremely strong, extremely athletic, and has a feel for the game that will translate to Big 12 play.
The Sun Devils return to action on Sunday, when they welcome Utah Tech to Tempe in preparation for the upcoming Gonzaga matchup on November 14.
