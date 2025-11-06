Grading Arizona State's Win Over Southern Utah
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball team flipped the script from the team that was a year ago, as the former won their season-opening game in convincing fashion, while the 2024-25 team narrowly won their opener.
Bobby Hurley's 11th season began with an 81-64 win that saw numerous aspects of the game come together in a way that was seldom seen the season before - a new team looked to gel together more in game one than the previous team at any point last season.
Arizona State on SI grades the team's opening game performance from three different aspects below.
Hurley: B
Hurley did an admirable job in his year-11 debut.
There were some kinks to begin the game, which were expected due to a team that is entirely new, save for one player. Hurley responded in a major way, finding the lineups that were most optimal for different situations and trusting his offense to flow whether there was an offensive set or not.
In a complete view of the game, there are points of contention or areas that must be improved moving forward. However, the intention displayed by the offense and lockdown defense that came into play at points in the second half must be recognized.
Offense: A-
There was truly a lot to like from the offensive performance.
Sure, the team did commit 14 turnovers - but there was intention in a majority of possessions in the game. The team knocked down nine three-point attempts, eight different players scored, and there was real motion/ball movement on a consistent basis, which is a far cry from last season.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Massamba Diop, and Allen Mukeba were particular standouts on the offensive side of the ball, as all three provided different things to Hurley's offense.
Defense: C+
The defense did good things - including forcing 16 turnovers and forcing Southern Utah to shoot 16% from three-point range.
However, the overall grade gets held back by the 40 points that were allowed in the paint and in the 16 offensive boards - this simply has to be taken into account, as they would not be able to get away with those figures against an opponent such as Gonzaga.
Ultimately, the unit did show promise on defense, but there is a way to go before they get to where Hurley wants them to be - the next opportunity to show tangible improvement is Sunday against Utah Tech in what is another home game.
