ASU Pass Catchers Who Need to Step Up vs Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are riding the waves of securing a top-10 victory last week against the Texas Tech Red Raiders - now is the time for the 24th-ranked team in the country to move forward to the home matchup against the Houston Cougars this Saturday.
The Cougars are one of the pleasant surprises of the Big 12 conference in year two of the Willie Fritz era - as they are already bowl eligible with a 6-1 record heading into the week.
One of the trademarks of teams coached by Fritz is the unrelenting physicality that the entire team plays with on both sides of the ball - this presents a challenge to OC Marcus Arroyo and head coach Kenny Dillingham even if WR Jordyn Tyson is good to go after seemingly pulling his hamstring in the win over Texas Tech.
Other pass catchers will need to continue to step up whether the star is able to go or not - Arizona State on SI takes a look at the three that are the most vital this Saturday.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton's true breakout in Tempe last week has been well-documented over recent days after becoming the only receiver outside of Tyson to produce a 100-yard performance this season.
The assumption that Hamilton is solely an over-the-top threat is still prevelant, but the Alabama transfer has consistently proved to be a well-rounded receiver during practices - now might be the time to validate the "2026 WR1" label that was given to him by some in the locker room before the season.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer has produced at least 50 yards in three different contests this season - proving to be more explosive than he was a season ago in the process.
The 2024 All-Big 12 selection hauled in four passes for 66 yards in the win, and continues to be an elite security blanket for QB Sam Leavitt - he is on pace to eclipse the production he enjoyed a season ago in every statistical category outside of touchdown receptions.
Jalen Moss
Moss has yet to gain much of a rhythm in the offense due to factors outside of his control, but week nine might be the perfect opportunity to produce at a high level.
The talented slot receiver has a matchup in which he has the undeniable ability to take full advantage of behind sure hands, a knack for finding soft spots in coverage, and the innate skill of tracking 50/50 passes.
Watch out for the Fresno State transfer this week.
