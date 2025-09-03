Arizona State Holds Down Spot in Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now onto week two of the season after earning a hard-fought victory over Northern Arizona to open the season.
Kenny Dillingham's squad dropped one spot in the AP poll to number 12 ahead of a battle with SEC foe Mississippi State - the first major test of the season in 2025.
Arizona State on SI ranks the top five teams in the Big 12 conference going into game two of the season for every team in the conference - save for a pair that played in week zero.
1. Arizona State
The win over NAU wasn't the most impressive of the week in conference, but enough was seen from the team overall to hold onto the top spot.
Sam Leavitt jumpstarted his Heisman Trophy campaign, while Jordyn Tyson continues to solidify his case as a first-round pick in April's NFL draft. The defense held up fairly well, given that they were put in tenuous positions on numerous occasions.
Still, the Sun Devils hold the most talented roster in the conference on paper, and week one concerns, such as the offensive line, should be figured out as the season progresses.
2. Utah
Utah's dominant 43-10 victory over UCLA already sets the stage for a massive battle between the Utes and Sun Devils on October 11.
Utah appears to be as incredible in the trenches as advertised, while the offense in general is revitalized following the addition of New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier.
Utah is in a great spot moving into Big 12 play.
3. Texas Tech
Texas Tech won their week one contest in dominant fashion, but have injury concerns at multiple spots - including potentially starting QB Behren Morton.
Still, the Red Raiders are among the best in the front seven defensively and hold an offense with requisite talent to support the strong defense.
4. Texas Christian
TCU was incredible impressive in Monday night's victory over North Carolina.
QB Josh Hoover leads a potent offense, while S Bud Clark is the engine of a defense that has potential to far exceed expectations.
Sonny Dykes might be leading a resurgence of Horned Frogs football following a pair of down years - the Sun Devils are set to host TCU on September 26.
5. Iowa State
Iowa State is lead by elite coach Matt Campbell and star QB Rocco Becht - they are already 2-0 going into a battle with Iowa on Saturday
Becht and company will host the Sun Devils on November 1 - will they be in the upper-tier of the Big 12 by then?
Brigham Young, Baylor, and Kansas are honorable mentions in this exercise.
Read between the lines of Dillingham's Monday press conference here, and what a strong opening week from the Big 12 as a whole means for the Sun Devils here.
