Arizona State's Bowl Projection After Week Four
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have been a safe bet to reach the six win hallmark to earn bowl eligibility all offseason.
The sights have been set much higher, however, as the Sun Devils are pursuing a second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff following an exit in January's Peach Bowl.
The loss to Mississippi State, coupled with the emergence of Texas Tech, has complicated that path, although it still remains.
Arizona State on SI lists potential bowls that are realistic for the Sun Devils come December, below - with an ultimate prediction at the moment to end it.
Potential Bowl Games for ASU
Valero Alamo Bowl
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Holiday Bowl
CFP First Round
- The Alamo Bowl was typically played by the best non-playoff teams out of the Big 12 and Pac 12 before realignment - last year's game was played between Colorado and BYU.
- The Sun Bowl would be quite a bit more unrealistic unless the Sun Devils truly do underachieve this season and finish in eight-win territory, much like the 2019 team that defeated Florida State in the same game.
- The Holiday Bowl is potentially the most likely of these options at the moment, and it wouldn't be the worst send-off for a season, either - that is, as far as non-playoff appearances go.
- Texas Tech is currently the favorite to win the Big 12, but Arizona State has obvious potential to take that title over in the next three weeks.
Prediction: Arizona State plays USC in Holiday Bowl
This would be one of the best outcomes for a season in which expectations aren't met all the way. Arizona State and USC have played iconic games over the years - the thought of reuniting the former Pac-12 rivals is certainly a tantalizing thought.
Jayden Maiava is playing as well as any quarterback in the country, while Sam Leavitt would receive another opportunity to impress ahead of a potential decision to enter the 2026 NFL draft. Lincoln Riley vs. Kenny Dillingham would be another massively intriguing matchup.
