Highlighting Brian Ward's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State football effectively dropped from the number 12 team in the country to number 26 following a stunning loss to Mississippi State last Saturday.
The Sun Devils' passing game was neutralized for much of the night, while the defense excelled outside of the three touchdowns that the Bulldogs scored in the victory.
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice - discussing the week two loss, preparing for a challenging matchup that is ahead, and more. Arizona State on SI collected the highlights of the exchange.
Watch the full video here.
Ward Takes Accountability for Loss
Ward is in a similar mindset as head coach Kenny Dillingham has expressed to be in since the loss to Mississippi State.
What Ward had to say surrounding the loss to Mississippi State was a combination of reflection, taking accountability, and opting to move forward through the tough defeat.
"What do I got to do next time to get either you know that play right and get 11 guys right or, or get you know individuals just, just to be in the moment before that play happens. So, yeah, it comes down to Hey. I go back and I reflect, and I look back and I go, Hey, in hindsight, what should I have done? But you know, you know whether we do that again the next time, it's all matter strategy, it's another strategy, or whatever the situation calls for..."
The coaches have been in agreement that the call on the game-winning touchdown would be different if they were to get a do-over, but the process behind the call was sound and the program as a whole will get better off of that moment.
Defensive Consistency is Key
Arizona State's defense ceded only 66 rushing yards on 30 attempts, and allowed just over three yards per play in the 60 non-touchdown plays the Bulldogs ran.
Ward still points to the three lapses as an obvious point of contention - something that his talented group has to improve on.
"It wasn't just one play, you know, it was 60 plays out defense. But kind of see what my guys, it's not about real occasionally great. We got to be consistent. Being good on defense is about the quality of work. Eight bad plays, five of those plays weren't very good, but we don't pay the price. I go back to the drawing board first. Didn't give up a lot of big plays last year..."
Discussing Texas State's Offense
That leads as a perfect segue into Ward's assessment of the Texas State offense - the unit is now lead by redshirt freshman Brad Jackson instead of Jordan McCloud.
Ward still refuses to take the unit for granted - and highlighted why the group is so proficient.
"Just an offensive scheme that is really designed around strictly the players that they're very well thought out. You just look at everything they do on offense, from every situation that they play that they're literally marrying around the personnel that they have. They're not, you know, hard-headed coaches that just want to run their system and run their scheme the way they see fit.
They literally know, hey, here's the skill set of our offensive line, here's the skill set of our quarterbacks, here's the skill set of our receivers, and this is what we're going to do in these situations. And, you know, they do things, they do things differently, and it's, it's gonna be a no change for us."
The Texas State offense has scored over 40 points in both games they have played this season, with junior receiver Beau Parks already collecting five touchdowns, Jackson proving to be a quality dual threat, and the run game being incredibly balanced.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Ward's exchange with media after Tuesday's practice when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!