Arizona State Football Buy/Sell: Transfer Portal, Season Success, and More

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season is set to come to an end on December 31 with a date against the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Arizona State on SI covers key topics surrounding the program in buy/sell format ahead of the closure of the campaign below.

2025 Season Was a Failure

Failure is a strong word. Although the season didn't go according to plan and might be categorized as a disappointment - failure was not achieved. Underclassmen such as Martell Hughes, Rodney Bimage Jr., and Makua Pule flashed in-game. Freshmen players that didn't see the field much (AJ Ia, Uriah Neloms) saw marked improvement via internal development. Veterans such as Keyshaun Elliott, Jordyn Tyson, and Chamon Metayer contributed greatly to several hallmark moments during the campaign. No, this season was not a failure.

Verdict: False, Dillingham's culture continues to resonate, the program defeated a juggernaut in Texas Tech, and the program is sending several players to the NFL in 2026.

The Sun Devils Will Find Success in the Transfer Portal

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The transfer portal has become a massive point of emphasis amongst the fanbase in recent weeks - and surely is at the front of mind for staff as well.

Arizona State fans have found potential targets of interest, which includes Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph, but no one is able to enter the portal until January 2. Expect the Sun Devils to target the QB, RB, WR, OL, DL, and potentially CB in the portal - as well as finding a new kicker to replace Jesus Gomez.

The names are still unclear, but expect the program to add anywhere between 18-22 new players in the weeks to come.

Verdict: True, there are numerous players that will be interested in coming to Tempe - it's just unclear who will sign on and when it will happen.

Arizona State Will Win Bowl Game

Duke is coming into the game with more to prove after winning the ACC title about three weeks ago. Darian Mensah has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, while the Blue Devils have improved defensively in recent weeks as well.

Despite this, the Sun Devils have much to prove as well. Expect the outgoing seniors and underclassmen to work in unison to secure a season-ending addition to the victory column.

Verdict: Buy, Arizona State will end the season 9-4 and secure 20 wins over the last two seasons.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .