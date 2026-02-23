Elite 2027 Cornerback Schedules Arizona State Official Visit

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have spent the bulk of the college football offseason locked in on the 2027 recruiting trail as the Sun Devils continue to emerge as contenders for some of the top prospects in the country.

Heading into the spring, Arizona State is expected to host several of its top 2027 targets for official visits (OVs), including a four-star cornerback from Texas, who’s scheduled to travel to Tempe in April.

Sun Devils Set to Host 4-Star 2027 Cornerback for Official Visit

On Friday, Brandon Sherrard, a four-star cornerback from Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Arizona State from April 17-19, writing, “Locked in.”

Sherrard is one of several 2027 prospects who have scheduled OVs with the Sun Devils this spring, joining players like four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, four-star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, and four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr.

Getting Sherrard on campus in Tempe for an OV is a key step in the Sun Devils’ pursuit of him, allowing Dillingham and company to showcase everything the program has to offer and improve their overall standing in his recruitment.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Pearland High School star is one of the top defensive backs in the country and would be a monster addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 248 overall player nationally, the No. 25 cornerback, and the No. 36 prospect in the state of Texas.

While several schools are actively pursuing Sherrard, the Sun Devils are the only program to have scheduled him for an OV so far, putting them firmly in contention to land him. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently lists Arizona State as the frontrunner for the four-star cornerback, giving the program a 61.1% chance of winning his recruitment.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, that doesn’t guarantee the Sun Devils will secure his commitment, and with programs like Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M also in the mix for Sherrard, his upcoming visit to Tempe will be crucial for Dillingham and his staff.

As of now, Sherrard hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Arizona State plenty of time to continue making progress with the four-star defensive back leading up to his OV.

While Arizona State will face competition for the young defensive back, it’s clear he’s highly interested in the program. If the Sun Devils can impress him during his April OV, they should be well-positioned to land one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 class.

