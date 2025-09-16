Arizona State Freshman Garners Praise From Kenny Dillingham
TEMPE -- Demarius "Man Man" Robinson became one of the rare true freshmen who received real volume in the early stages of the 2025 Arizona State football season.
The three-star recruit out of Edmond, Oklahoma, took five carries for 13 yards in the late stages of the 34-15 victory over Texas State - something that he has apparently earned over the spring and fall.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was very complimentary of the improvements that Robinson has made in the preceding months during his Monday press conference.
What Dillingham Had to Say
- "Yeah, he's a worker. You know, I showed him clips all spring about him having moral ball security. And I literally stood up front team, and I said, watch this, dude will have good ball security by fall camp, because it matters to him, because he cares, right for people, it matters too. You fix problems, and he's always had the wiggle you always play with a good pad level. You know, when you tackle him, he's going to fall forward because he runs so low to the ground.
- You know, a little bit. He's not gonna run you over, but he's gonna run underneath the contact to make sure you fall forward. Then he cares. So I think anytime you have a guy with that care level and that and the talent boom, you have a chance to play early. So I'm happy to see him playing, you know, as "Man Man"... like he's, that's my that's my guy."
Robinson has already seemingly supplanted four-star 2024 recruit Jason Brown. Jr as the Sun Devils' number four back - the absence of Kyson Brown last week opened the door for the hard-working freshman to get in some early-career work.
Brown, Raleek Brown, and Kanye Udoh, all being juniors, complicate the immediate future of "Man Man," - but Shaun Aguano's proven track record should instill faith in all Arizona State fans that the underrated 2025 recruit has the ability to be the next
