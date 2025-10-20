Four-Star 2027 Cornerback Praises Arizona State After Visit
Saturday was a great day for the Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham. Not only did they defeat Texas Tech, who entered the game as the No. 7-ranked team in the country, but they did so in front of some of the nation's top recruits.
One of the prospects in attendance was a four-star 2027 cornerback who had some high praise for the Sun Devils following their upset win over the Red Raiders.
Four-Star Cornerback Speaks On Gameday Visit to Arizona State
Dillingham boldly invited several highly touted prospects to the game against Texas Tech. The move paid off, as the atmosphere in Tempe was electric, and the Sun Devils won over a top-ten-ranked program.
Winning a game like that in front of recruits can greatly help a program's chances of landing them, and it seems to have especially worked in the case of Montre Jackson.
Jackson is a four-star cornerback prospect from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 229 overall player in the 2027 class and the No. 24 cornerback.
Following Arizona State's win, Jackson spoke with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong about the visit and explained that Dillingham has made the Sun Devils a program that he would love to play for.
- “The program is growing fast and being really consistent and I really like the conversation me and Coach Dillingham had,” Jackson told Wiltfong. “It was really real and I appreciate that as most coaches aren’t. And the city, everything, I love it."
Jackson also made it clear that following the visit, Arizona State has moved on on his schools list.
- “They definitely have moved up on my board," Jackson told Wiltfong.
Jackson's praise highlights just how intertwined on-field success is with recruiting success. Dillingham has done a fantastic job turning Arizona State into one of the best programs in the Big 12, and recruits across the country are now recognizing that.
Jackson holds offers from over 35 programs, so the Sun Devils still have to push hard for the young cornerback if they want to land him. Still, the win over Texas Tech was a statement to him and all the other recruits in attendance about the status of Arizona State football.
