Arizona State Players Ready to Step Up Amid Injuries
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the state of the Sun Devil record - including which players might step up with injuries piling up.
Below is a partial transcript of Kenny Dillingham's press conference on Monday - where he discussed a wide variety of meaningful topics.
On Importance of Texas Tech Game
“It's just another game. Like I said last year, we started two and two in conference. So I think if you get focused on this game is this, and that game is that you're focused on the wrong stuff. Every game is the most important game, every time you play. And some days they're going to get you, some days you're going to get them."
"But I think if you look too big, too much at the big picture, and not the singular focus on this is the game at hand. And I will say this is a phenomenal football team, absolutely phenomenal football team, and it's a it's a great challenge for us to play them.”
On Preparing for Texas Tech QB Will Hammond
“I mean, everything, he's really good. He's a really good young guy, you know, like they said, they have him on a two year deal, because they, you know, obviously the resources combined with they believe in Him. They knew that. You know, this is a guy that's going to be their future, and he, 100% is their future there. He's a phenomenal player.
He can make all the throws. You saw him do that at the end of the Utah game. You can see him scramble and make plays with his legs. So he can really, he can really do it all. He's He's a heck of a heck of a player, and he's only getting better.”
On Injury Situation for ASU
“Yeah, I mean, Zyrus (Fiaseu) is going to be out for the year, season ending surgery. Unfortunately, you know, X (Xavion Alford) is, you know, significant is going to be out for a significant more time. Hopefully, we'll find a way to get him back at the end of the season, but he'll be out for a significant amount of time.
Unfortunately, Ben Coleman is going to be out for the year, which is unfortunate… And you know, there's some other guys I don't want to comment on yet, just because it's Monday, so I don't quite have a strong of a grasp on that. Now, those are the like the new guys are the guys that you know, kind of back and forth. So I'll have more of an update here, you know, tonight for me, Tuesday/Wednesday for y’all.”
On Possibility for Fiaseu Redshirt
“100% Yeah. I mean, he had surgery, so we'll file the waiver, and we'll go from there. So 100% it's a great question, very knowledgeable question.”
On Sam Leavitt’s Status
“I mean, we're going to find out more Tuesday, Wednesday. I know people think like there's game there's no gamesmanship here. This is just purely being honest. And sometimes when you're honest, people create fake things, because sometimes honesty is just rare. So I think the fact that we're being honest with this situation is making people uncomfortable. Reality is he's day to day. We're going to find out when we move him around on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice if he's good enough to play on on Saturday.”
