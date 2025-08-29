Notable Sun Devils Players to Don the Number 1
The much-anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is now officially just a singular day from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach and as the presumptive favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions with a tune-up against Northern Arizona on the docket on Saturday.
In honor of the 1-day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player who has worn the number 1 jersey during their time with the program.
Scott Lewis (79)
Michael Lee (80)
Todd Hons (81-83)
John Walker (84)
Antonio Williams (85)
Steve Martin (86-87)
Phillippi Sparks (88-91)
Lance Anderson (92)
Jason McCorvey (93)
Traivon Johnson (94-96)
Terrelle Smith (98-99)
Solomon Bates (00-01-02)
Jordan Hill (03-04, 06)
Michael Jones (06-07)
Deveron Carr (08-09 D)
Michael Jones (08)
Ryan Bass (09 O)
Mike Willie (10-11 O)
Deveron Carr (10-12 D)
Marion Grice (12-13 O)
Marcus Hardison (13-14 D)
Jojo Wicker (15-17 D)
N'Keal Harry (16-17-18 O)
Brandon Ruiz (17-18)
Jordan Clark (20-22 D)
DeaMonte Trayanum (20-21 O)
Xazavian Valladay (22 O)
The number one jersey is being worn by starting RB Kyson Brown and starting CB Keith Abney II during the 2025 season.
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons, which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just two days until the season is set to begin.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
Read more on the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!