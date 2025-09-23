Arizona State Trending Up in Latest Power Rankings Update
TEMPE -- Arizona State football has seen its national profile shoot back up in recent days following a remarkable 27-24 win over the Baylor Bears.
The Sun Devils entered year three of the Kenny Dillingham era with designs on once again winning the Big 12. The hopes of a repeat of the 2024 campaign were one of the resounding themes of the offseason - with QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, and others placed in national award conversations, while Dillingham was labeled as one of the best coaches in the country at just 35 years of age.
The week two loss to Mississippi State significantly dampened the outlook of the season, as many pointed to the 2025 team simply not having the explosiveness of the previous rendition of the program - something that had arisen as a potential concern.
Arizona State has bounced back from the setback with a dominant 19-point victory over Texas State and a conference-opening victory over Baylor that put them back on the right track.
CBS Sports' rankings - where every team in the FBS is ranked - placed the Sun Devils at the number 33 spot in the nation, an increase of two spots compared to last week.
The slight uptick in perception might appear to be trivial at the surface, but it truly does matter moving forward.
Why Perception Change Matters
It matters simply due to what lies ahead. The victory over Baylor set the tone for the remainder of Big 12 play in a positive manner, unlike in 2024, although the slate moving ahead is substantially more challenging.
However, the incredibly talented roster should continue to ride positive momentum from a victory in which great resilience had to be put on display.
There are still believers in the notion that the 2025 Arizona State team can reach the ceiling that they obviously have - the next three games will go to great lengths to confirm or deny that notion, but they are now undeniably in a good place moving into Friday's battle with TCU.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
