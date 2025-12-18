ASU Navigates Coaching Rumors While Building for the Future

There is no such thing as a quiet moment around Sun Devil football. As Arizona State prepares for the Sun Bowl on New Year’s Eve, attention has shifted beyond the field due to heavy rumors linking head coach Kenny Dillingham to the open job at the University of Michigan.

What many thought had cooled off over the weekend has continued to linger, sparking debate, concern, and confidence across social media.

Despite the noise, the program has continued moving forward. Practices have gone on as scheduled, media availability has remained open, and Dillingham has continued to emphasize his connection to Arizona State and the Valley.

While he has not directly shut down the rumors, his words and actions have consistently highlighted how much the university and community mean to him and his family.

Recruiting Amid Uncertainty

While speculation dominated headlines, Arizona State received a major boost on the recruiting trail.

Four-star quarterback Weston Neilsen out of Texas announced his commitment to ASU as part of the 2027 class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback chose the Sun Devils over several high-profile programs, including SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Texas Tech.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Neilsen joins four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, giving ASU two blue-chip commitments early in the 2027 cycle.

The addition continues a strong trend under Dillingham, who has prioritized building long-term quarterback depth. With Jake Fetty already in the program and Cameron Dyer developing after transitioning from wide receiver to quarterback, the Sun Devils appear well-positioned at the most important position.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) fumbles the ball against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with Sam Leavitt expected to enter the transfer portal, ASU’s young quarterback pipeline remains a strength and a sign of stability despite outside distractions.

Like every program in the country, Arizona State has also seen expected transfer portal movement. Cornerback Joe McGinniss became the ninth Sun Devil to make his intentions public . McGinnis, a depth player with multiple years of eligibility remaining, is seeking more playing time, something common across college football.

These types of moves have fueled online speculation, especially from outside fanbases, but they reflect the normal reality of roster management rather than turmoil within the program.

The Bigger Picture: Leverage and Resources

Following Saturday’s practice, Dillingham spoke emotionally about his connection to ASU, though he stopped short of fully shutting down the rumors.

Instead, he repeatedly emphasized that success in modern college football comes down to resources, calling it an “arms race.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reports indicate ASU and Dillingham are discussing contract amendments, not a full extension. The situation appears to be about leverage and securing support for the program’s future rather than an imminent departure.

For now, the message is clear: amid rumors, negotiations, and national attention, Sun Devil football continues to move forward with eyes on the Sun Bowl and the long-term future in Tempe.

