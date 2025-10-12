Arizona State 2027 Target Details His Sun Devils Offer
With the 2026 recruiting cycle winding down, Arizona State is turning its focus to the 2027 recruiting class. The Sun Devils have already sent out offers to over 100 prospects in the cycle, including one to Keysan Taylor on October 8.
Taylor is a three-star athlete from Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he's the No. 366 prospect in the country and the No. 11 player from the state.
Taylor spoke with Arizona State Sun Devils on SI to discuss his recent offer from the program. He explained that getting an offer from ASU feels great, given their performance in 2024 and how many players they've been able to send to the league.
- "It feels great knowing how deep they went into the playoffs, and knowing how many NFL players they’ve produced," Taylor said.
Across most recruiting sites, Taylor is listed as an EDGE. However, Arizona State offered him the chance to play tight end. When asked which position he prefers, Taylor explained that he loves to play both positions and that he's willing to play any spot that best helps the team.
- "They both are neck and neck, but I think I have more fun playing tight end. I’ll play any position to help my team!" Taylor said.
Taylor still has a long way to go before he begins his college career, as he's only a Junior at Guilford High School. Still, he's garnered a lot of interest, racking up 15 offers, and he explained that his recruiting process has been a blessing so far and something that he's worked towards for a long time.
- "The process has been a blessing it’s still early so it hasn’t gotten too crazy yet but it’s most definitely something me and my family been working and praying for since I was a baby," Taylor said.
When it comes to where Arizona State stands in terms of Taylor's recruitment, he explained that the Sun Devils have made a strong impression on him so far and that he looks forward to continuing to build relationships with ASU's tight end coach, Jason Mohns, and the rest of the Sun Devils' staff.
"They’ve made a great impression so far I’m really excited to see how my relationship with coach Mohns and the rest of the staff goes. ASU is most definitely a school to consider!" Taylor said.
Taylor is quickly building up steam in his recruitment process, and more offers are likely to keep piling in for the young star. As of now, it appears that ASU is in a solid spot with Taylor, and the Sun Devils will likely keep pursuing him as the season goes on.
