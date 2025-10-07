Arizona State Re-Emerges in National Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into another season-defining game in week seven of the 2025 campaign following two straight triumphs to begin Big 12 play.
The loss to Mississippi State was deemed as one of the more disappointing losses of non-conference play, but Kenny Dillingham's squad has eloquently bounced back in the weeks since, now appearing to re-work themselves into the fray of the conference title race.
This has reflected
The Sun Devils came in at number 22 in ESPN's power rankings after being unranked last week.
More from Kyle Bonagura below.
"Since his poor performance against Mississippi State on Sept. 6, quarterback Sam Leavitt has inched back toward the player who earned some preseason Heisman buzz. But if the Sun Devils are going to be a serious player in the Big 12, those inches need to turn into full strides. Cam Skattebo isn't walking through that door and the next games -- Utah and Texas Tech -- might be the toughest left on the schedule."
The program moved up four spots in CBS Sports' rankings - moving up four spots from last week.
The Sun Devils have a massive two week stretch ahead per Brandon Marcello.
"The Sun Devils jump out of their bye week with a trip to Utah, which is still a Big 12 contender, and then return home to face Big 12 favorite Texas Tech on Oct. 18. This is a big two weeks for the Sun Devils' hopes to repeat as conference champs."
What Recent Developments Mean For Sun Devil Football
- The national perception is improving - media appears to be picking up on the fact that this team is a quality one, even with numerous key injuries that are being worked through. It doesn't appear as if there is enough trust built up to be consistently slotted over BYU yet, but the Texas Tech game turns into a true litmus test if the Utah matchup yields a victory.
- Sam Leavitt's reputation is being rehabilitated once again in his own right - the star quarterback climbing back into the fringes of the Heisman Trophy conversation and his playmaking chops being praised across the country certainly help the manner in which the Sun Devils are viewed.
- The wins over Baylor and TCU are still holding major weight, as the latter in particular remains in top 25 conversations. The fact that Arizona State contained Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hoover for large chunks of those respective games is being noticed.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!