Arizona State Lands 2026 Three-Star Defensive Lineman
When Mike Gundy got fired from Oklahoma State, the Cowboys saw a few of their 2026 commitments reopen their recruitments. That opened the door for other programs to add some solid talent late in the 2026 cycle, and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham took full advantage of it.
Arizona State Lands Recent Oklahoma State Decommit
Shortly after Oklahoma State parted ways with Gundy, Landen Anderson, a three-star defensive lineman from Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, decommitted from the Cowboys and was looking for a new home.
Arizona State had been highly interested in Anderson during his initial recruitment, hosting the young defensive lineman on an official visit in May. When he decommitted from Oklahoma State, Dillingham and the Sun Devils went right back to recruiting him.
On October 12, Anderson announced his commitment to Arizona State, giving the Sun Devils another great player in their 2026 class.
- "I am blessed to announce that I am committed to ASU Football GO SUN DEVILS!!" Anderson wrote in his commitment post.
247Sports' composite rankings list Anderson as the No. 464 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 52 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 player from Oklahoma. He is ranked as the fourth-highest recruit in Arizona State's 2026 class. Getting a player of Anderson's caliber so late in the cycle is a huge win for the Sun Devils.
Most of the starters on Arizona State's defensive line are seniors, and Dillingham has worked hard to add talent to his front seven in the 2026 cycle. Out of the Sun Devils 18 commits, four play along the defensive line with the addition of Anderson.
With Anderson's commitment, Arizona State now holds the No. 38 class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports. If that number stands, it would be Dillingham's highest-rated class since he took over as the Sun Devils' head coach in 2023, and that's before the transfer portal is even open.
Dillingham has worked hard to bring in elite talent to Tempe and has steadily improved each year. There were plenty of teams pursuing Anderson after he decommitted from Oklahoma State, and the Sun Devils landing him demonstrates that they can compete with anyone on the recruiting trail.
It's hard to say whether or not Anderson will make an immediate impact for Arizona State in his freshman season, but nonetheless, it's still a massive commitment for the program.
