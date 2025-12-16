Arizona State Making Progress with 2027 Four-Star Safety

Over the past few weeks, Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been making national headlines in the 2027 recruiting cycle by securing commitments from four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen and four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, as well as making significant progress with several other top prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star safety who has recently highlighted the Sun Devils as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona State Trending With Elite 2027 Safety

One of Arizona State's top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle is Malakai Taufoou, a four-star safety from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. The Sun Devils initially extended an offer to him in January and have been pursuing him since.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Taufoou has established himself as one of the top recruits in the country throughout his time at Junipero Serra, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 330 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 32 safety, and the No. 32 prospect from California.

While Taufoou has already received several offers, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that six schools are currently standing out in his recruitment: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Tennessee, USC, and Washington. The young safety expressed that he hopes to narrow down his list soon and then plan official visits with his finalists.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The schools showing the most interest right now are Washington, Tennessee, USC, Cal, Arizona and Arizona State,” Taufoou told Biggins. “Those are the ones recruiting me the hardest and I’m going to try and narrow my list down soon and then take some visits."

While Taufoou hasn't officially named his finalists, it appears that the Sun Devils are in a good position to be one of them. In terms of visits, the four-star safety hasn't scheduled anything yet, but did note to Biggins that Washington and Tennessee are his priorities right now, which isn't a great sign for Arizona State.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless, Arizona State remains a contender for Taufoou, allowing Dillingham and his staff to improve their standing with him. Since he's planning visits for the spring and summer, the Sun Devils should have ample time to gain ground in his recruitment.

Taufoou is one of several elite 2027 defensive backs who have shown a strong interest in Arizona State. As the cycle progresses, it grows increasingly likely that the Sun Devils could end up adding a few blue-chip prospects to their secondary.

