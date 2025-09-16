All Sun Devils

Arizona State Remains Steady in Power Rankings

The Sun Devils did not manage to do much to change the perception of the team last week.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) rings the victory bell after the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils potentially just accomplished the goal of 'getting right' in a resounding 34-15 victory over Texas State in week three.

The Sun Devils enter the opening of year two of Big 12 conference play on a high note, but the outside world isn't necessarily convinced that the win proved much.

CBS Sports' rankings - which rank every single FBS team on a weekly basis - have Arizona State standing steady at number 35 following the victory.

It's understandable why the team's ranking has yet to shift, as the majority of teams ahead haven't suffered a loss yet, and skepticism still surrounds the Sun Devils following the loss to Mississippi State nearly two weeks ago.

Kenny Dillingham and company can turn that around in the coming weeks - here's why.

What Upcoming Stretch Means for ASU

The next four games are very likely to make-or-break the 2025 season and the Sun Devils' efforts to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Baylor went 2-1 in conference play - showcasing a high-octane offense built around incredible QB Sawyer Robertson and TE Michael Trigg. Arizona State is looking to win the conference opener in Texas after losing to Texas Tech in last season's opener.

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) throws the balll upfield against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona State welcomes Texas Christian to Tempe, not even a week later, another team that possesses a potent offense and a coach who has won some massive games in the past, in Sonny Dykes.

The two most challenging contests come on the back half of the endeavor - as the Sun Devils travel to face the incredibly physical and talented Utah Utes before welcoming a rebuilt Texas Tech front seven to Tempe to cap off what is possibly the most challenging slate for any team in the conference this season.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Expect the perception to shift for Dillingham's squad one again - if Arizona State's offense continues to come alive in support of what has been a standout defense for the most part.

Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.

