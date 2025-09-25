Arizona State Earns Respect From TCU Coach Ahead of Matchup
TEMPE -- Arizona State and TCU have both been programs that have experienced major success in recent years - now the two square off in what is set to be a massively consequential game for both sides, as well as the conference at large.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham levied praise towards the TCU program and head coach Sonny Dykes in his weekly press conference on Monday, saying, "I don't actually, I don't really know Sonny. I know he's won a lot. I know that, but I don't really know him very well. He heard really good things. So he's obviously won, and he always has good quarterbacks. So that's not fun."
Dykes returned the favor in his talk with the media on Tuesday, giving a glowing review of the roster construction and overall talent that is rostered in Tempe.
Via Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
- “They’ve got really good players, one of the top quarterbacks in the country and arguably the top receiver in the country. They have a veteran offensive line, good running backs, one of the best defensive fronts we’ll play this year. Linebackers that can run and a lot of athleticism on the back end. They even have a kicker that’s 9 out of 10 on the year. When you look at them they don’t have a lot of weaknesses.”
Dykes went on to praise Jordyn Tyson even more - going to the lengths of stating that he is potentially a better pound-for-pound football player than Tetairoa McMillan, who was a top 10 pick in the most recent NFL draft.
All in all, Arizona State and TCU are programs that have experienced dream seasons this decade. Both have talented rosters and sure-footed coaches that know how to navigate the modern landscape of college football.
Arizona State-TCU is set to kick off from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
