Arizona State Star Makes Definitive NFL Draft Decision

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil football program received some welcome news on Sunday afternoon in the form of a team standout making a decision regarding the NFL draft.

True junior DT C.J. Fite officially announced his intention to return to Arizona State for his senior season in 2026 - firmly entrenching himself as not only one of the best players on the roster next season, but also as one of the leaders and points of continuity from within the program from 2025 to 2026.

The three-year Sun Devil, 2024 All-Big 12 second team selection, and one of the best players on the team over the last two seasons announced his return on X Sunday afternoon in a 42-second long video that was accompanied by a heartfelt message.

"God has blessed me these first three years, and I’m proud to say I’m a SunDevil. I’m excited to see what he has in store this next year. Let’s do it again!"

Fite was among the first players to take on the "Texas to Tempe" moniker that has become a mainstay from within Kenny Dillingham's program - the Tatum, Texas native opted to play at Arizona State roughly a week prior to fellow junior and now-2026 NFL draft entree Keith Abney II.

Fite played in all 12 games in 2023, showing several flashes in his age-18 season before truly breaking onto the scene in 2024 as a sophomore - a year where he earned All-Big 12 honors. Fite took several strides forward in areas such as pass rushing in 2025, but he now decides to spend his age-21 season in Tempe to be a leader from within the program while attempting to work towards being a first round selection.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fite's Role Will be Defined in 2026

The Arizona State star has his work cut out in 2026, as he will be one of the lone returning starters on the defense as a whole - and the lone starter returning on the defensive line.

Fite will bring his pedigree as arguably the best DT to grace Mountain America Stadium since Will Sutton in 2013 to the table - serving as both a catalyst of Brian Ward's defense and a defined leader that players from all walks will look up to.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported that the plan is for Fite to play in the season-closing Sun Bowl on December 31 - which will not be his final game with the program.

