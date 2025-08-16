Breaking Down Sam Leavitt's Friday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State star quarterback Sam Leavitt had a nearly 10-minute media availability session on Friday morning following a spirited practice.
Some of the key highlights and commentary is to follow from the discussion:
On the team progressing ahead of week one:
"We've been progressing pretty well. You know, we put a lot of stuff in, demanding a lot on, you know, different position groups, cutting rooms, deep, putting a lot of a lot of new protections, things on my part. So, you know, we've been progressing really well. And it's hard when you're adding so many new stuff like that. But we've done a good job. And I'm just excited to go into the game plan and kind of get everything refined down. And, you know, once you go there, then it'll be a lot."
Arizona State is ready for week one from all accounts - ASU on SI has witnessed a team that is typically fundamentally sound, connected, and talented at virtually every position on the field.
The number 11 preseason poll spot is one that feels well earned.
On maturing over the offseason:
"Yeah, I think it was, you know, a mix of one, just growing up, always gonna get more mature. And two, yeah, figuring out, you know what I need to do to progress myself, not only as you know my personal oneself, but you know, as a leader for the team and a leader for the program, you know everything to do with that. So yeah, I definitely had people mentoring me and going out of my way to find people that were going to help me."
Leavitt's maturity has been well-documented since joining the Sun Devil program - the leadership has extended to donating to the Pat Tillman Foundation and redirecting NIL sales from his merchandise to teammates.
The redshirt sophomore is very wise and would arguably be ready to take over an NFL locker room right now.
On roster's general competitiveness:
"I mean, that should be, you know, how every single practice is, when we come out and we try to have a day like today, you know, we expect nothing less of the group and the team. That's that's what we are. That's our identity. You know, we play tough, physical, fast football, take care of the ball, you know. So that's kind of what we expect. And you know, going forward, that's the expectation for the rest of the season."
One of the factors that draw people into the Sun Devil program the most is the unrelenting competitiveness. The roster consistently shows up to practice firing on all cylinders and pushing hard on a rep-to-rep basis. The energy is truly infectious.
On the transition from Cam Skattebo to a three-back arrangement:
"Yeah, it's no different for me. Skatt would always be back there talking to me so, you know, a little bit less pestering in my ear, in a good way. That's my guy, but you're good. But you know, I'm just really proud of the group so far. And like I said, excited to see what they can do".
On Jordyn Tyson:
"First of all, you know, it's just his desire to be great. At the end of the day, he's coming up in the film rooms, and, you know, I don't even know if he understands half the stuff me and Dilly are talking about. You know, we're talking about run game. Run fits, everything, good thing. He's just picking up little pieces here and there, and then he'll bring it up later, and, you know, I'll be pretty shocked that he remembers stuff like that. You know, just because it's something a receiver would never even talk about. You know, he sees coverage really well, understands that, you know, sometimes too well..."
Leavitt and Tyson had a special connection from the very start of last season - the duo truly has potential to form the best QB-WR duo in the nation in 2025.
