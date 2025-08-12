EXCLUSIVE: ASU Star Jordyn Tyson Talks Leavitt, Coaches, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State football is heading into an incredibly anticipated 2025 season in which they will enter ranked 11th in the nation.
The defending Big 12 champions and CFP participant are in a strong position to return to those lofty heights in the upcoming campaign - one of the most glaring catalysts behind the exceptionally high ceiling is junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
The potential 2026 NFL draft prospect took time on Monday to talk with ASU on SI about several topics - from his connection with QB Sam Leavitt, to how he views the wide receiver group.
The exclusive interview:
Q: Just want to start off asking you about your connection with Sam (Leavitt). You two obviously had a connection right away last season. How do you feel about it going into this season?
A: "Yeah, I think we're just two players with a great feel for a football game. We both understand sitting in zones. We both understand concepts it's just, it's just really easy working with him. So, yeah, I think that's why we have a good connection."
Q: My second question was going to be about the faith kind of revolution in the locker room. How much do you think that's driven you guys to push for a higher purpose, push to win with honor and everything that comes with it?
A: "Yeah, I think, I think having faith is great. I feel like that should be the number one thing in life. So us relying on that when random dark times, or going through some stuff, or one of the guys getting injured, I feel like it's always something you can lean on. I think as brothers in Christ, as a team. I think we can really help each other, really, really mentor each other on faith, and when we talk about things during the ride like yesterday, we was having a conversation about faith, and we was kind of helping each other through it. So yeah, I think it's big on our team."
Q: You just went over and had an interaction with Coach (Hines) Ward. How much has he helped you in your growth from year one to year two in game action with the program?
A: "So last year he wasn't here in the spring. We got here, like right after the spring. So going through a full spring and a full summer, and now going through the fall with him, it's been life changing. So we're really harping on the things he's harping on, but we got a longer period of time. So yeah, it's
been very."
Q: The recurring theme throughout the wide receiver room is that it's really a brotherhood. You guys know you're competing against each other, but you all know it's like a friendly competition. It's not contentious or anything. How much have you learned from those guys and, like, who really stands out to you in the room outside of yourself?
A: "Definitely for being like this thing near like, a completely different room. I think it's like four or five returners in there, and then I think we got eight other new guys, so definitely new to them, but we're all bonding very closely. I think we have a funny group. We got a lot of funny guys and a shoot. I'm surprised by them all. A lot of people, they're really buying into the standard for real, for real, and that's just testament behind (Hines Wards') coaching. But yeah, they're definitely buying in..."
Q: Not sure if you are aware, but you guys are ranked number 11 in the preseason AP Poll. Do you have any thoughts on that? Any expectations this term, in terms of your ceiling this year?
A: "No, we just gotta take it one week at a time. Rankings fluctuate - might go upwards, and you never know. So just got to keep going one week at a time."
Tyson is one of the best wide receivers in the nation - a prime candidate to take home awards come December while being one of the driving forces behind a successful season. The Texas native has clearly never lost sight of who he is or what drives him to be great - that mentaility is exactly what Dillingham, Ward, and the program at-large are seeking out.
The first opportunity to see Tyson in action is on August 30, when the Sun Devils take on Northern Arizona in Tempe.
