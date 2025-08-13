Sam Leavitt is Top NIL Earner
The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is currently rostering a potential future-altering player heading into the 2025 season - perhaps more than one.
Sam Leavitt has been the focus despite numerous other stars gracing the upcoming rendition of Sun Devil football - the commitment from Leavitt via the transfer portal in December 2023 has a high chance of being the signature move of the Kenny Dillingham era in Tempe.
The now redshirt sophomore took the nation by surprise a season ago by accounting for 29 total touchdowns and accumulating over 3,000 total yards en route to a Big 12 championship.
Leavitt has bankrolled the unquestioned success of a season into numerous business opportunities - including merchandise sales - as the star quarterback of a nationally relevant program.
The NIL Store - which is the official merchandiser for collegiate athletes - unveiled the highest earning male athletes in the month of July - Leavitt came in at number five.
Leavitt's rise from written-off backup to one of the most recognizable stars in all of college football has been something that has been taken in stride - the 20-year-old has enough confidence to let everyone know who he is, but is humble enough to lead by example and sacrifice for teammates.
It has been well-documented that Leavitt donated all of his NIL earnings in 2024 back into the 'Sun Angel Collective' - which is Arizona State's collective. The proceeds went to his teammates. The Oregon native expanded on this streak of charity by donating $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation back in April.
He's back at it again - having previously announced that all commission earned from sales through the NIL Store will go back to his teammates.
Leavitt's unique combination of elite talent, in-demand personality, and unusually consistent leadership has endeared him to the Sun Devil fanbase - the 2025 season is potentially the final opportunity for the Michigan State transfer to forever ingrain himself as a legend in Tempe before embarking on a journey to the NFL.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
