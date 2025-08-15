Sam Leavitt Named to Preseason Watch List
The Arizona State football program has undergone a drastic overhaul in the last two-plus years under Kenny Dillingham.
One of the most glaring signs of the culture change has been bringing in talented transfers that double as strong culture fits.
Perhaps the most impactful of those additions has been QB Sam Leavitt, who took a turn into stardom in his first season as a full-time starting quarterback last season.
Now, Leavitt falls on the Manning Award watch list - after already having been added to the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists as well.
More background on the Manning Award below:
"The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Thursday. The list includes 27 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2025 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the postseason. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' postseason performances in its balloting."
Leavitt is joined by fellow Big 12 quarterbacks in Rocco Becht of Iowa State, Josh Hoover of Texas Christian, Avery Johnson of Kansas State, Behren Morton of Texas Tech, Sawyer Robertson of Baylor, and Brendan Sorsby of Cincinnati on the list.
It is well-documented that the redshirt sophomore has the infrastructure around him to take a step forward from last season.
Marcus Arroyo returns for another year at OC, while the wide receiver room looks to have improved around star Jordyn Tyson.
The running back trio of Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown all complement each other on paper, gifting Arroyo more room to be creative as the playcaller. The offensive line returns four of five starting players from a season ago, and the tight end room boasts All-Big 12 player Chamon Metayer with a talented group around him.
Leavitt can steal this award - his path to make a return to the College Football Playoff begins on August 30 when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt piling up preseason recognition when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!