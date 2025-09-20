All Sun Devils

What Potential Loss Could Mean for Arizona State’s Season Outlook

An Arizona State loss has the potential to spell doom for the 2025 season.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Baylor Bears are set to be Arizona State's first roadblock in pursuit of a second consecutive Big 12 championship later today.

While a victory will set the stage for a challenging conference slate with a positive spin, a potential loss sets Kenny Dillingham's team up for what has the potential to be a rough stretch.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What a loss to Baylor means moving forward:

  • Arizona State is set to face a quick turnaround - returning home to face TCU on Friday. Texas Christian has a rebuilt roster under head coach Sonny Dykes after reaching the national title game three years ago. Josh Hoover is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, and Bud Clark is one of the better prospects in April's NFL draft.
  • The Sun Devils then receive a bye, which is potentially strong news pertaining to returning safety Xavion Alford. The downside is the opponent coming off the bye. The Utah Utes return incredible stacked groups in the trenches, one of the most experienced coaches in the nation in Kyle Whittingham, and an undeniable upgrade at quarterback in the dual-threat Devon Dampier.
  • Arizona State then faces what is potentially the most talented roster in the conference in Texas Tech at home, while also facing a vastly improved Houston squad under head coach Willie Fritz at home in the next week. The stretch closes out with a road battle against Iowa State, which is led by respected coach Matt Campbell and high-level quarterback Rocco Becht.

The challenges subside substantially after the November 1 battle against Iowa State, but a win against Baylor is paramount to set the program up for a middle-season stretch that is very likely to be the most strenuous of any member of the league.

Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and the rest of the Arizona State roster are set to face Baylor at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon from Waco, Texas.

Arizona State defensive linemen CJ Fite (99) and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) run a drill during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.

As always, please let us know your thoughts on the importance of an Arizona State victory this week when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.