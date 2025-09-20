What Potential Loss Could Mean for Arizona State’s Season Outlook
TEMPE -- The Baylor Bears are set to be Arizona State's first roadblock in pursuit of a second consecutive Big 12 championship later today.
While a victory will set the stage for a challenging conference slate with a positive spin, a potential loss sets Kenny Dillingham's team up for what has the potential to be a rough stretch.
What a loss to Baylor means moving forward:
- Arizona State is set to face a quick turnaround - returning home to face TCU on Friday. Texas Christian has a rebuilt roster under head coach Sonny Dykes after reaching the national title game three years ago. Josh Hoover is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, and Bud Clark is one of the better prospects in April's NFL draft.
- The Sun Devils then receive a bye, which is potentially strong news pertaining to returning safety Xavion Alford. The downside is the opponent coming off the bye. The Utah Utes return incredible stacked groups in the trenches, one of the most experienced coaches in the nation in Kyle Whittingham, and an undeniable upgrade at quarterback in the dual-threat Devon Dampier.
- Arizona State then faces what is potentially the most talented roster in the conference in Texas Tech at home, while also facing a vastly improved Houston squad under head coach Willie Fritz at home in the next week. The stretch closes out with a road battle against Iowa State, which is led by respected coach Matt Campbell and high-level quarterback Rocco Becht.
The challenges subside substantially after the November 1 battle against Iowa State, but a win against Baylor is paramount to set the program up for a middle-season stretch that is very likely to be the most strenuous of any member of the league.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and the rest of the Arizona State roster are set to face Baylor at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon from Waco, Texas.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
As always, please let us know your thoughts on the importance of an Arizona State victory this week when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!