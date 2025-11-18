Arizona State Star's Future With Program in Question
TEMPE -- A major wrench may potentially be thrown into Arizona State's 2026 plans in the coming weeks.
This is in the form of quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is "doubtful" to return to the program next season, per a report from recruiting service ON3.
Leavitt, 20, is reportedly being shopped at a "high level" by his representation, and it appears that the highest bidder will likely receive the talented field general's services for the 2026 season.
A fascinating spin has occurred on the ordeal, as someone directly tied to the source has denied that this is true.
Leavitt's Brother Denies Rumors
Leavitt's older brother, Dallin, has denied that this report is the case in a social media post.
This development would logically make sense, as the redshirt sophomore underwent foot surgery less than two weeks ago and is surely focused on recovering on multiple fronts. Entering the 2026 NFL draft also has to remain on the table, although it seems more likely that a return to school is where the momentum is shifting - whether that's at ASU or elsewhere.
Last Two Years Have Been a Whirlwind for Leavitt
Leavitt has gone through the full experience of a collegiate athlete in the last two years.
The former four-star recruit transferred to Arizona State from Michigan State in December of 2023 and earned the starting role before the start of the season. The then-freshman proceeded to guide the program to a College Football Playoff appearance and opted to stay with the program after reportedly receiving overtures from multiple high-major teams.
The star entered the season with astronomic expectations and would often create "wow" plays, but a rough start against Mississippi State and the injury that ultimately derailed his season against Baylor prevented a full rise to stardom. Now, Leavitt's future hangs in the balance in the weeks to come.
Dillingham's Main Focus is Retaining Star
Dillingham has said that he will make it a main focus to have a talk with Leavitt in the coming weeks, while also stressing the importance of giving him time to regroup and refocus.
The relationship that Leavitt has built up with Dillingham over time is a major reason why the former ended up opting to stay in Tempe for the 2025 season to begin with - citing honesty, loyalty, and the ability to be developed into a high-level NFL prospect.
