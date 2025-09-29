Naming Arizona State's Top Offensive NFL Draft Prospects
TEMPE -- Arizona State's resounding victory over Texas Christian on Friday not only reinvigorated the team and set the 2025 squad up to return to the Big 12 title game - it also very likely left an impression on countless NFL scouts.
Scouts from upwards of 20 NFL teams were in attendance at Mountain America Stadium for the game, watching players on both sides of the ball for what is sure to be an Arizona State team that has numerous players eventually suiting up on Sundays.
The offensive side of the ball will be the focus here - Arizona State on SI is set to break down the top prospects within Marcus Arroyo's unit below.
Players such as Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, Chamon Metayer and Ben Coleman deserve recognition as well, but below are the top three prospects on the offensive side of the ball currently.
Sam Leavitt
Questions remain as to whether Leavitt is ready to be an NFL quarterback in 2026 due to potential concerns surrounding the quarterback's current footwork and decision-making, but Friday once again proved that he has the talent to enter the draft early.
Leavitt's substantial arm talent, game-changing athleticism, leadership, and general ability to make plays in the clutch are all areas that NFL teams hone in on when scouting quarterback prospects.
Expect Leavitt to continue to make the climb as the season progresses and to enter his name in the upcoming draft.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is playing as well as anyone in the nation at this stage at the wide receiver position.
The Sun Devil star is already just shy of 500 receiving yards after just five games - nearly touching 100 yards per contest. He already has seven touchdowns to his name - just three shy of the 10 he hauled in last season.
Most importantly, Tyson's growth has pushed beyond the numbers - as he has improved in nearly every important way a receiver needs to - from route running to blocking.
Max Iheanachor
Iheanachor remains a potentially intriguing tackle option in a draft that may not necessarily be the strongest at the pair of positions.
The right tackle has the requisite size, athleticism, and technique - along with a solid track record to back up being a strong prospect.
