3 Winners From Arizona State's Week Four Win
TEMPE -- Arizona State has its first winning streak since the 2024 season following a nail-biting victory over fellow conference contender Baylor.
There were numerous players and situations that proved to be positives in the win that was - Arizona State on SI chooses the three most prominent heading into a major battle with Texas Christian this Friday.
3. Jesus Gomez
The Arizona State kicking game was a mess in the 2024 season - mess is an understatement.
The Sun Devils knocked down only 55% of field goals a season ago. The situation became so bleak that head coach Kenny Dillingham held tryouts for kickers mid-season.
In came Gomez - the former Eastern Michigan kicker who contributed to the defeat that resulted in Herm Edwards' firing in 2022.
Gomez has been absolute money this season - knocking down all 12 extra points and nine of 10 field goals, including the game-winning 43 yard kick to defeat Baylor.
The Sun Devils have a kicker.
2. Brian Ward's Defensive Management
Ward's decision to send a blitz late in the loss to Mississippi State became very maligned.
Ward has now bounced back in consecutive weeks.
The Arizona State DC has been able to throw talented quarterbacks off rhythm with a lack of consistent pass rush, while also empowering his incredible front seven to largely contain strong run games.
Ward has been as good as he possibly could be asked to in weeks three and four.
1. Arizona State's Big 12 Title Chances
The perceived window for the Sun Devils to repeat as champions dimmed significantly after the loss to Mississippi State.
Experts, fans, and other involved parties believed that the 2025 team simply wouldn't be able to recreate what the previous rendition accomplished.
While that still has potential to be the case, Arizona State has again established itself as a team to be reckoned with - even with the upcoming stretch of games.
The prospects of Sam Leavitt improving along with the offensive line and supporting pass catchers.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!