Former Arizona State CB Keith Abney Discusses NFL Decision

TEMPE -- The 2026 season will mark the first one since the 2022 campaign that Keith Abney II is not part of the Arizona State football program, as the All-Big 12 cornerback is now chasing his NFL dreams.

Abney has been massively influential for the program over the last three years, and ultimately gave his parting message at Pro Day on Friday - talking with media with less than one month until the draft takes place as a perfect bow on his career in Tempe.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) covers TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Abney Appreciated Pro Day

The 21-year old ultimately revealed how much he appreciated the opportunity to suit up as if he were still a Sun Devil once more - as he didn't take part in senior night festivities in Arizona State's November 28 loss to Arizona due to not knowing what he would do the next season.

"It was great, you know, because, like, senior night, i didn't get to walk because i didn't know what i was doing yet. so this is kind of my senior night right here. but it was great being out there with them guys, especially not seeing them, not seeing them in a long time. it was like a little last ride. you know, they're my brothers, you know, invite them guys, my wedding. hopefully i get the invite back."

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He ultimately decided to become draft-bound, but it's clear that he has formed lifelong bonds with many teammates - which continues to reinforce that Kenny Dillingham's culture is going to be extraordinarily difficult to put a crack in.

Abney Discussed Ultimate Decision to Head to Draft

Abney's choice to make the jump to the pro level clearly wasn't a simple one, as he genuinely grappled with the possibility of returning in the weeks between the Arizona loss and the bowl game.

Ultimately, Abney chose to make the leap after consulting with those he trusts in his inner-circle.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44), defensive back Shamari Simmons (7), and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrate after a safety against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Oh, just trusting the coaching that I had. Trust in my ability, trusting people I've been talking to, mentors, coaches, family, praying about it, all the advice I got, letting me coming out and confident with that decision."

Abney bet on himself, his talent, and his faith in the midst of an incredible 2025 season. Now, the possibilities are endless - he has the ability to wind up with franchises such as the Seattle Seahawks or Pittsburgh Steelers in what would serve as a major victory for the early years of his career.