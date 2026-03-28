Former Arizona State EDGE Justin Wodtly Discusses Love for Program

TEMPE -- Arizona State DL/EDGE Justin Wodtly took part in the program's Pro Day on Friday after finishing his two-year stint with the Sun Devils on an incredible high note.

Wodtly spoke with media following the eventful day, discussing how much Arizona State means to him, the family support he has received throughout the pre-draft process, and much more.

ASU defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) celebrates a third down stop against UCF during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To watch the full availability, view below.

Arizona State Means a Great Amount to Wodtly

The Ohio native began his career at the University of Cincinnati - redshirting in the program's CFP year in 2021. He eventually transferred to ASU following the 2023 season after being heavily sought after.

Wodtly was an impact player on the 2024 Big 12 title team on a rotational basis, but made a complete transformation over the following offseason to reach a completely different level. Wodtly was frequently described by ASU on SI as the single biggest standout on the defensive side of the ball during fall practice prior to the opening game of the year.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wodtly left everything on the line in 2025 - recording 6.5 sacks in the process. The connection with Arizona State extends much deeper than just being a stop on the way to the ultimate destination, as he suited up in the Sun Bowl against Duke out of pure appreciation for the university, and also has a pitchfork tattoo on his right leg.

This will absolutely be a lifelong connection - it will be a welcome sight when returns to Tempe are made by Wodtly.

Wodtly is Bullish on Future of ASU

Wodtly's optimistic view on what direction the Sun Devils are taking under Kenny Dillingham hasn't been a secret - this continued in statements on Friday.

ASU on SI asked Wodtly about what pitch he would give future recruits/transfer portal targets to point them towards Tempe - with the star EDGE throwing multiple pitches out, including singing praises of the coaching staff, pointing to the year-by-year harmony that the locker room holds, and the location being a premium spot for those looking to live in comfort.

Fans fill Mountain America Stadium as the ASU Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's little doubt that Wodtly will be supporting Arizona State in the long run - especially with Dillingham in the fold. In the meantime, there is now less than a month until the draft is officially held, where Wodtly will discover what his ultimate NFL home will be - is a return to Cleveland in the cards?