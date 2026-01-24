Why Justin Wodtly is Optimistic About Future of Arizona State

TEMPE -- Justin Wodtly had reliably been one of the most energized voices within Arizona State football in his two seasons with the program in 2024 and 2025.

The Cincinnati transfer ended his career with the Sun Devils by securing six consecutive games with a sack - now the edge rusher is off to chase his NFL dreams, although Tempe will always be at the front of mind for the All-Big 12 selection.

The former Sun Devil had a lengthy talk with local media personality Brad Denny on the "Speak of the Devils" podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has built up in recent years.

Arizona State defensive end Justin Wodtly (95) rushes against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wodtly is Optimistic About Future of ASU Football

There's little doubt that the Ohio native has joined in with former players under Dillingham in praising what the 35-year old has built up over the last three years - as well as the belief in the sustainability of the operations.

"I feel like, I don't think really any game we won this year was a, was a blowout, or anything like that. So it was really everybody coming together as a collective locking in and coming together for a common goal... Man, some things tend to crumble and fold, but I feel like the foundation that coach Dillingham is made this team on and made this program on is so solid that nobody really flinches when you have adversity.

You know, our whole motto this season was, how are we going to respond to not only success, but respond to failure as well? And I feel like overall, through the course of the season, we did that very well... But it was just a next man next man up mentality for us, and I feel like that's not only going to end this year. I feel like that that staff is doing a really good job of making that a mentality and something that the program will lean on going forward."

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former running back Cam Skattebo took what was perhaps the most glowing assessment of Dillingham, even going to the lengths of stating that Arizona State will win a national championship under his leadership in the future.

Wodtly's words serve as something of an extension of what Skattebo echoed in 2025 - the former is going to continue to support the program long after he departs Tempe.

Dillingham is doing his best to keep up the operation, as he once again retained the entire assortment of the staff, while also adding to it - this is being compounded by said staff accruing what is considered to be an elite transfer portal class that is highlighted by a trio of four-star additions over the last three weeks.

