Arizona State Forwards Discuss Win Over Oklahoma State, Looking Ahead

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) secured an impressive win over conference foe Oklahoma State (16-8, 4-7) on Tuesday night after falling to Colorado over the weekend.

A large driving force behind the 85-76 triumph was backed by the frontcourt of the Sun Devils, including junior Santiago Trouet and graduate student Allen Mukeba - both of which were available to talk with media following the game.

What Trouet Provided Tuesday

Trouet has been a key cog in the Arizona State rotation this season, playing in 23 of 25 games (22 starts) - although he is coming off of an ankle sprain that forced an absence last Wednesday against Utah.

The San Diego transfer returned to the lineup on Saturday, playing in 20 minutes and coming off of the bench ahead of Tuesday's breakout showing.

The 6'11" forward arguably put together a career-best performance on Tuesday - scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds (4 offensive) in the process. The context surrounding the performance supercedes the raw output as well, as Trouet's scoring largely came in key moments, and the second chance opportunities he created gifted ASU more opportunities to grind out the win.

What Mukeba Provided Tuesday

Mukeba has been a constant spark plug off of the bench during the course of his final season of college basketball, with the trend continuing on Tuesday.

The 6'8" forward scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked two shots, and secured a steal in just 22 minutes of action. Mukeba's explosive athleticism, strong play finishing ability, and feel for making the right play has served ASU well throughout the season - it did once again against Oklahoma State.

Trouet Discusses Next Opponent

Arizona State now has a full week off from game action - they are set to return next Tuesday against a ranked foe in Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are headlined by forward J.T. Toppin, who is averaging a 20-point double double this season. This serves as another major test for the ASU front line that has largely held up well this season, and Trouet is enthused to pick up what has potential to be a marquee win on the season.

"I think it's a great game to jump up in the conference, and it would be a great upset for March Madness."

