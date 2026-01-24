Full Arizona State-Cincinnati Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-9, 1-5 Big 12) are entering must-win territory on Saturday night when they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-9, 2-4) in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a three-game losing streak against Arizona, Houston, and West Virginia, while Cincinnati had been playing better basketball as of late prior to a decisive loss against Arizona on Wednesday night.

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) defends against West Virginia Mountaineers forward DJ Thomas (5) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Cincinnati @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 8 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: CBS Sports Network

Must-Win Game for ASU

Arizona State is in a precarious position heading into the final seven weeks of the season, as the team has taken a major dip on the defensive side of the ball, while poor second-half execution against West Virginia sunk them in an effort to earn win number 11.

A Sun Devil loss on Saturday would potentially serve as a segue into another season that mirrors 2024-25, as they take on a likely tournament squad in UCF, as well as the top-ranked team in the nation in Arizona.

If Arizona State loses, they find themselves exactly at .500, with a strong likelihood that they will enter February at a 10-12 mark - with only one win to show for since mid-December.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley in the huddle with his players against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cincinnati: Heating Up as of Late

Cincinnati went through non-conference play with a disappointing 8-5 record, with a shocking loss to Eastern Michigan at the forefront of the two-month stretch.

Head coach Wes Miller has seen an improved effort from his team in Big 12 play, as they lost to Houston, West Virginia, and UCF by single digits - before winning a pair of games, including an upset win over top-three ranked Iowa State.

Senior forward Baba Miller has paced the team in scoring and rebounding, while also averaging three assists per game (second on the squad) - Miller has put the Bearcats in a position to compete in conference play. Freshman Shon Abaev is another player to watch, as the top 25 recruit in the class of 2025 was heavily pursued by Arizona State prior to pledging to play at Cincinnati. The freshman is coming into the game off of a 13-point showing against Arizona.

The wins over Iowa State and Colorado proved that the Bearcats have the ability to beat anyone in the Big 12, while Arizona State's lone win is against Kansas State - does this mean anything going into the matchup?

X-Factor: Noah Meeusen

Meeusen appears poised to be in Bobby Hurley's starting lineup yet again - as the sophomore out of Belgium has reached double-digit scoring figures in three consecutive games, shooting 70% from three-point range in the process.

Meeusen's 6'5" frame is solid enough to serve as an effective "3" - his defensive impact has been amongst the most positive on the squad this season as well, as evidenced by earning 1.6 steals per game.

Expect Meeusen to continue to assert positive impact on both sides of the ball in what is a crucial game for the Sun Devils.

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) celebrates a three point shot against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Arizona State's season is likely hinging on the result of this contest - this is the time for the talented roster to rise to the occasion despite Hurley seeming to be dejected and hopeless heading into the game.

Meeusen, Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson are all in position to impact the matchup in different ways, while Bryce Ford brings a reliable sharpshooter to the table - whether off the bench or in the starting lineup.

Ultimately, expect a lower-scoring, tightly contested battle that Arizona State will prevail in - largely due to a concerted effort in the clutch on the offensive side of the ball.

