Full Arizona State-Kansas State Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-6, 0-2 Big 12) are looking to both snap their four-game losing streak and to win their first Big 12 game of the 2025-26 campaign against the Kansas State Wildcats (9-6, 0-2) on Saturday afternoon in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 104-76 defeat at the hands of the BYU Cougars, while the Wildcats lost to Arizona by a score of 101-76.

Arizona State on SI previews the game that is set to be played this afternoon below - with broadcast details, the official injury report, an Arizona State x-factor, and game prediction.

Game Details

WHO: Kansas State @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

WHEN: 1:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: Peacock/NBC Sports Network

The Skinny: Kansas State and Arizona State are two of the Big 12 programs that have struggled the most in the league over the last few seasons.

Both programs last reached the NCAA tournament in the 2022-23 season - a year where Jerome Tang took the Wildcats to the elite eight. Since then, Kansas State has only played at a three game above .500 level, and whispers about Tang's job security have began.

As for the Sun Devils, this appears to be make-or-break time for Hurley. It seems as if the Sun Devils must reach the tournament at the very least in order to retain a new contract from Arizona State administration - this makes Saturday's game all the more vital.

Sun Devils Need Victory

It's not an understatement in the slightest that this is already a "must-win" game for Arizona State.

The two games that follow the date with Kansas State are road bouts against number one ranked Arizona, as well as the defending national runner-ups in Houston.

A loss on Saturday creates an incredibly distinct likelihood that the Sun Devils return home for a January 21 date with West Virginia sporting a 9-9 mark - with a seven game losing streak still following them

Kansas State's Offense is Catalyzed by Senior Guard

Kansas State is a very top-heavy offense that features five players averaging 9.8 points per contest or better.

Tang's offense is obviously catalyzed by senior guard PJ Haggerty in the midst of the other supplemental scorers, however.

The former TCU, Tulsa, and Memphis standout is one of the most potent scorers in the nation, as he averages 22.7 points per contest - while doing so on an efficient 50.2% mark from the field. It's no secret that the Kansas State offense is catalyzed by Haggerty.

X-factor: Noah Meeusen

Meeusen started to find a groove in a stretch from November 26 to December 21.

The Belgian has struggled mightily over the first two games of Big 12 play in an unfortunate twist of fate for the talented 6'5" combo guard, as he has shot a pedestrian 1-14 from the floor over the games - while playing an average of 29 minutes per night.

Meeusen is undeniably a key cog that makes what has generally been a quality offense turn, while also leading the team in steals and being a disruptive on-ball defender. There's little room for the sophomore to struggle from the field this afternoon if the Sun Devils desire to come out with a victory.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

This should be a classic back-and-forth battle. Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Haggerty, and others serve as microwave scorers that have the ability to take over the game on a whim - so expect a shootout as well.

One potential area in which Arizona State should be able to down Kansas State is the siza department, as Arizona State center Massamba Diop, as well as forwards Santiago Trouet/Andrija Grbovic sit at 6'11" or taller against a Wildcat roster that is on average shorter than a typical power conference team is.

Ultimately, Arizona State comes out with the victory to snap the losing streak - picking up a conference win in the process.

