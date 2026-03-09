TEMPE -- The next week has potential to be an eventful one for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Between an impending Big 12 tournament appearance, the potential conclusion of the Bobby Hurley era, and much more, there is little question that there is potential for fireworks moving forward - ASU on SI participates in a buy/sell on key topics that are hanging over the program below.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Has Potential to Make Big 12 Tournament Run

Arizona State's path to making a run as a 12 seed is a taxing one, but it isn't insurmountable, as seen by 12-seed Kansas State making a run that nearly resulted in a championship game appearance on the women's side.

The Sun Devils will have their work cut out for them, unfortunately, as they will need to defeat a talented Baylor team, an Iowa State squad that dismantled them in a matter of minutes on Saturday afternoon, and a hungry Texas Tech roster that has played quite well since J.T. Toppin was lost for the season.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley yells out to his team as they play the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona would factor in as an opponent if all three games are won. Ultimately, Arizona State has to play consistently focused basketball and lean on the stars that got them to this point to make the hope a reality.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Verdict: Buy, but the team must play 40 minutes of low-mistake, high-intensity basketball on a daily basis to make this even a potential reaility.

Bobby Hurley Will Return IF ASU Makes Tournament Run

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils athletics director Graham Rossini in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only scenario where it's plausible for Hurley to make a return is if the Sun Devils become a surprise selection to the NCAA tournament field.

It would be difficult for AD Graham Rossini to do anything other than gift Hurley a one or two-year deal for many reasons - particularly other programs having a jump start on the coaching search and denying Hurley the potential to build off of positive momentum. The ultimate conclusion appears to be a divorce between the two sides, but the door isn't completely shut.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verdict: It's too early to tell, although it would be shocking to see an extension get offered to the longtime coach after anything short of an NCAA tournament selection.

Several Players Currently on Roster Should be Retained

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley greets his senior players at mid-court before their game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five players who played a significant role in ASU's season still have remaining eligibility - Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, Noah Meeusen, Bryce Ford, and star center Massamba Diop.

Beyond those five are players who redshirted for one reason or another, including injured G/F Vijay Wallace. This core of players bridges a strong balance of continuity, talent, and attainability - the Sun Devils must attempt to keep as many as possible, regardless of who the head coach is.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) goes to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) defends during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Verdict: Unequivocally true; the Sun Devils need to put in all stops to retain the core of this season's team that hold remaining eligibility, regardless of who is head coach.