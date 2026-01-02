Grading Arizona State's Offense in 2025 Season

TEMPE -- While the transfer portal and looming 2026 season are at the front of mind for Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football program, time should be taken to reflect on the season that was in the 2025 campaign.

The Sun Devils' year was capped off with a 42-39 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on December 31, which was the best offensive showing that Marcus Arroyo's unit put together - now is the time to reflect on the 13 games the group put forth in 2025.

Passing Game: C

The passing game never fully took off during the season, as the combination of Jeff Sims/Sam Leavitt combined for 2,908 yards and 20 touchdowns over 13 combined starts.

The infant parts of the season didn't work out as anticipated, as potential missuse of the personnel in place, inconsistent showings from the offensive line, and wide receivers that didn't get in a rhythm played a hand in the struggles.

The two best showings of the season were a 26-22 win over Texas Tech on October 18 and the Sun Bowl performance by Sims, which displayed the potential that the Arizona State passing game had. Unfortunately, the consistency was not there for a large portion of the year.

Running Game: A-

Arizona State's rushing attack carried over much of the success that they found with Cam Skattebo a season ago in 2025, as they finished second in the Big 12 in yards per game (193.6) - seeing six players run for at least 100 yards on the season in the process, including Kyson Brown, who missed virtually all season due to injury.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano has done an exceptional job yet again - this time in developing Raleek Brown into yet another 1,000-yard rusher for the program.

Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson also flashed in the final game of the season, which sets up a reason to be bullish on the RB group going into 2026.

Overall: B-

While Arroyo's offense never fully took off of the ground, the group did still flash enough to consider the season a mild success.

Brown, Robinson, and Jalen Moss are just a small handful of players that showed up to close out 2025 that are setting the foundation for next season - one in which the Sun Devils are seeking to buck the trend of anticipated expectations from the outside world, much in the same spirit of the 2024 team.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) celebrates his catch against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

