Grading Recent Staff Moves From ASU's Randy Bennett

TEMPE -- The last three weeks of operations for Arizona State men's basketball have been frantic, as the program made a transition to a new head coach, has worked to assemble a new coaching staff, and is now set to face a crucial period of time in the transfer portal, which is set to officially open on Tuesday.

Head coach Randy Bennett has been recovering from a health scare, but the 63-year old continues to excel as the steward of the program - this is reflected in the first hires that have been made to round out the aforementioned coaching staff. Follow the grades given on the moves by Arizona State on SI below.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rick Croy

The hiring of Croy can be described as nothing more than a complete heist.

Croy is a seasoned veteran who has a marked track record of program building, player development, and maximizing rosters, and now has an NCAA Tournament berth under his belt as a head coach.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond his success as a coach, Croy will also be reunited with his son, JRob , who is a four-star recruit in the class of 2026. This is one of the best hires that Bennett possibly could have made during this process.

Grade: A+

March 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) moves to the basket against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Joe Rahon (25) during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Joe Rahon

Not as much is known about Rahon as an all-around coach, as the former player and assistant at Saint Mary's hasn't yet handled an expanded role in his coaching career.

However, Rahon accompanied Bennett on his flight to Arizona and is clearly highly trusted by the veteran head coach - this should ultimately reflect well on the decision to hire the prodigy for a significant role in Tempe.

March 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Joe Rahon (25) reacts during the69-60 loss against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Grade: A-

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick (center) talks with forward Akol Mawein (55) and forward Hunter Marks (0) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

David Patrick

It was reported on Friday by Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource that Patrick would indeed join Bennett's staff after around a week of speculation.

The former assistant to Bennett from 2006-10 checks many of the boxes for an elite assistant. Patrick - who grew up in Australia - played an instrumental role in introducing a wider international audience to Moraga, including bringing Patty Mills to the program. Patrick also has experience under several other vaulted head coaches, including Eric Musselman, and now owns head coaching experience of his own.

Jan 20, 2018; Manhattan, KS, USA; TCU Horned Frogs assistant head coach David Patrick yells at his team during a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon was ejected from the game in the second half. The Wildcats on the game 73-68. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Patrick will very likely fit well into Bennett's vision and has a strong opportunity to connect with potential returnees from the international ranks, including star center Massamba Diop .

Grade: A+