Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham Updates Status of Star
TEMPE -- The major focus of the week for the Arizona State Sun Devils heading into a major battle with the Colorado Buffaloes has been the up-in-the-air status of superstar wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Tyson - who has missed the last three games - has had a target return date set for this game for several weeks by head coach Kenny Dillingham. This appears to remain the case, as Dillingham appeared optimistic during his weekly appearance on the local "Bickley and Marotta" show on Friday morning
Dillingham Updates Tyson's Status
"Yeah, I mean, there's a really good chance. I mean, we'll find out. Today is our fast Friday. So we get to run around today, so we'll see where he, you know, stands today, and then probably make a game dots, game time decision. You know, when we're on the field. He's running around pregame and stuff like that. But Jordan's an ultimate teammate. I mean, that's a dude who, if who could shut it down, like, let's just call it."
Dillingham has stated that Tyson will not be cleared to go until he is 100% - the recent update from Wednesday's practice is that the junior was at 85%, but it appears as if that has gone up in the past two days. The player availability report that is released at 8 P.M. MST will be very telling as to what is Tyson's ultimate status.
Dillingham Praises Tyson's Mindset
The 35-year old head coach went on to leave no room for interpretation when it came to how much respect he holds for the Texas native for fighting so hard to make a return this season.
"His mindset from day one has been, I want to play with my teammates. I want to play. I want to help, like I want to get back on the field. And did I ever know that that was going to happen? No. I mean, his injury could keep him out another two weeks, potentially, right? Something could happen, right?
But his mindset was never that. His mindset from day one was, I want to help this football team, and I want to do whatever I can with my brothers on the field, and that's something that I can respect about him from now till eternity, and that's something that NFL team should respect about him."
Tyson is a likely day one pick in the NFL draft come April, and would remain just that without playing another snap the rest of the season. However, he desires to step on the field and show up for teammates/coaches/fans. This should be incredibly admirable from any angle, and Tyson has a chance to send the Sun Devils back to the Big 12 title game with some good fortune coming along the way.
