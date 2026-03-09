Arizona State Baseball Earns Historic Win, Lose Star Player

TEMPE -- Arizona State baseball (11-4) rebounded from a rough weekend against elite SEC competition to close last month/open this month with a three-game sweep over Loyola Marymount this weekend.

The successful series was capped off with a 29-4 win on Sunday, which serves as the most runs scored in a single game since 2005. Arizona State on SI recaps the offensive outburst, losing a key player due to injury, and more below.

Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist during a news conference at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Offensive Explosion Historic

Arizona State's 29 runs scored on Sunday served as a true marvel and a showing that is seldom seen at any level.

The Sun Devils collected 23 hits (all but one player recorded a hit), while also drawing 11 walks, and hitting six home runs in an incredible show of firepower.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This Arizona State team didn't get the results they desired against Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, but once again flashed a high ceiling in what will be a competitive Big 12.

Bloomquist Gives Update on Injured Star

Nu'u Contrades - a key contributor to the ASU baseball program for years - exited the game in the bottom of the first inning after hitting an RBI double to start the scoring in the game.

It appeared as if Contrades suffered a hamstring injury in the process, and Bloomquist didn't appear to be too committal on the second baseman making a speedy return to the lineup.

Arizona State infielder Nu'u Contrades (6) drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I would not anticipate this being a day-to-day thing."

This is an unfortunate development for the Sun Devils, as Contrades has hit for a near .400 average and five home runs this season - joining fellow sluggers such as Landon Hairston as the leaders of the offense.

Arizona State Set for Single Game Against Rival

The Sun Devils will take on the rival Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which will also mark the first Big 12 game that ASU plays in this season.

The Wildcats started the season ranked in the top 25, but started off with a shockingly disappointing 0-6 record, with many injuries hitting the program to complement the start. Since that point, the Wildcats have rebounded to move to 6-9 heading into the matchup. The single-game set will obviously mean a great deal to both teams, but ASU currently has more going their way - the Sun Devils will play TCU at home over the weekend following Tuesday.