ASU to Host SEC Offensive Lineman on Transfer Portal Visit

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window reaches its midpoint, it’s hard to point to a team that has been more active than Arizona State. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have secured commitments from 15 transfers and are still targeting several more portal prospects.

One of those prospects is an Oklahoma offensive lineman transfer who is expected to be on campus in Tempe for an official visit in the near future.

Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Transfer to Visit Arizona State

On Thursday evening, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X that Arizona State is expected to host Luke Baklenko, an offensive tackle transfer from Oklahoma, for an official visit.

Oklahoma offensive tackle transfer Luke Baklenko also plans to visit Arizona State in addition to his Kansas State visit, a source tells @CBSSports.



Played in every game for OU this year . Was a two-year starter at Stanford before transferring to Oklahoma. https://t.co/ASZ57KE7ml pic.twitter.com/ew90emGM6q — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 9, 2026

While Zenitz didn’t give an exact date for Baklenko’s trip to Tempe, he noted that the Oklahoma transfer was currently visiting Kansas State, which likely means he will take his visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend.

Baklenko grew up in Westlake Village, California, and initially committed to Stanford out of high school as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He made an immediate impact as a true freshman for the Cardinal, appearing in and starting five games.

Aug 30, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Luke Baklenko (78) during the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As a sophomore in 2024, Baklenko appeared in 11 games and started nine at right tackle, recording 646 snaps. He entered the portal at the end of the year and transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2025 season.

While Baklenko appeared in every game for the Sooners in 2025, most of his snaps came on special teams. At the end of the season, he decided to enter the portal again and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Luke Baklenko (78) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) wait to line up in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State will be without both of its starting tackles from 2025 next season, as Max Iheanachor is out of eligibility, and Josh Atkins transferred to Missouri. Landing Baklenko would help the Sun Devils address a massive need on their offensive line.

247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list Baklenko as a three-star prospect, the No. 587 overall player in the portal, and the No. 38 offensive tackle. Although he didn’t start for the Sooners last season, he has plenty of experience and would likely be a starter for the Sun Devils in 2026.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Proven offensive linemen are often a hot commodity in the portal, so Arizona State will likely face strong competition from other programs to land Bakleno. Still, with a strong official visit, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to secure a commitment from the Oklahoma transfer.

