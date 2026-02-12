How ASU Outworked Oklahoma State

Arizona State didn’t win this game because it shot the ball beautifully. They didn’t win because everything clicked offensively. They won because they were tougher.

In a physical, whistle-heavy battle against Oklahoma State, the Sun Devils proved that sometimes effort matters more than efficiency.

The final score won’t tell the full story, and the shooting percentages definitely won’t impress you. But if you watched the game, you saw a team that refused to back down.

This was a true win for ASU.

Dominating the Glass

The number that defines this game is simple: 19 offensive rebounds.

That’s not luck. That’s effort.

Arizona State kept crashing the boards over and over again, creating extra possessions and wearing down Oklahoma State.

Those 19 offensive rebounds turned into 28 second-chance points, which ended up being the difference in a tight contest.

Santiago Trouet stepped up in a major way. He grabbed 10 rebounds and played with a level of aggression that hasn’t always been there this season. He was active defensively, strong around the rim, and looked completely locked in.

Massamba Diop did what he’s been doing all year, battling inside and giving the Sun Devils a real presence in the paint.

Off the bench, Allen Mukeba brought energy that doesn’t always show up in the box score but changes the game's flow. Seven rebounds and two blocks from a reserve is huge in a game like this.

Arizona State simply wanted it more on the glass.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a three point shot over Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Important Moments, Not Perfect Basketball

Let’s be honest, the shooting wasn’t pretty. The Sun Devils shot just 40% from the field and 24% from three-point range. In the Big 12, that usually doesn’t win you games.

But this team made the plays that mattered.

Moe Odum struggled at times but delivered the biggest shot of the night, a pull-up three with about four minutes left that felt like the dagger.

Even Oklahoma State’s head coach admitted afterward that it drained the life out of his team.

Noah Meeusen also made one of the most important hustle plays of the game. He chased down a loose offensive rebound that looked lost, gathered himself, and calmly knocked down a mid-range jumper. That was winning basketball.

Building Momentum at the Right Time

With six games left, the road ahead is still tough. The NCAA Tournament path is narrow. But this win didn’t feel random or lucky.

It felt like a team figuring something out.

If Arizona State continues to rebound like this and play with this kind of edge, they have a real chance to make noise down the stretch.

It wasn’t glamorous.

It was gritty.

And right now, gritty is exactly who this team needs to be.