A Must-Win Moment for Arizona State Basketball

Arizona State men’s basketball is approaching the biggest moment of its season. As the Sun Devils head on the road to face Utah, this game feels less like just another conference matchup and more like a crossroads. Win, and the season has a pulse. Lose, and it becomes very hard to see a way forward.

Right now, both teams are near the bottom of the Big 12 standings . Utah sits 15th , while ASU is just one spot ahead.

That alone tells you how important this game is. With 11 losses already on the record, Arizona State simply cannot afford a loss to the lowest-ranked team in the conference.

This matchup represents an inflection point. If ASU wins against Utah and follows it up with wins against Colorado and Oklahoma State, suddenly the Sun Devils are playing meaningful basketball again.

Momentum matters, especially in conference play, and a short win streak could completely change the narrative around this team.

But the opposite is also true.

A loss in Salt Lake City would be damaging.

Falling below .500 against a struggling Utah team would likely shut the door on any postseason hopes. That’s why Wednesday night feels like a now-or-never situation.

Utah’s Dangerous Backcourt

Even with their record, Utah is not a team Arizona State can take lightly.

The Utes are led by a strong guard duo in Terrence Brown and Don McHenry .

Together, they account for roughly half of Utah’s scoring. Brown, in particular, does a little bit of everything: scoring, passing, and creating turnovers.

McHenry adds consistent shooting from beyond the arc.

Utah also has a steady presence inside with Keanu Dawes, who rebounds well and moves the ball effectively.

While Utah lacks depth, their top players are capable of swinging the game if ASU isn’t locked in defensively.

ASU’s Path to a Win

Arizona State’s advantage comes from depth and balance.

The Sun Devils can rotate more players and don’t rely on just two scorers to carry the offense.

If ASU stays consistent, limits turnovers, and avoids scoring droughts, that depth could wear Utah down over 40 minutes.

This game is likely a fast-paced, high-scoring battle. If ASU plays with urgency and focus, the pieces are there to come out on top.

This isn’t about perfection, it’s about survival.

Arizona State doesn’t need a statement win, just a necessary one. A win in Utah could restart the season and give the Sun Devils something they’ve been searching for: belief.

And right now, belief is everything.