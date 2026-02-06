ASU Men’s Basketball Grabs Road Win, but Questions Remain

Arizona State men’s basketball did what it absolutely had to do on Wednesday night. The Sun Devils went on the road and beat Utah 71–63, picking up a win that keeps their season alive, at least for now. In a year filled with missed chances, this one mattered.

From the opening tip, Arizona State looked sharp. Even with forward Santiago Truit ruled out before the game, and a shortened seven-man rotation, the Sun Devils came out aggressively. They forced turnovers early, pressured Utah, and controlled the pace.

Utah scored just 25 points in the first half, and ASU went into the locker room feeling confident.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Strong Start Sets the Tone

The first half was about energy and execution. Moe Odum and Anthony Johnson led the way offensively.

Johnson, in particular, brought a spark right away, attacking the rim and giving ASU life early In the game. The Sun Devils shot over 50 percent from the field in the first half and looked like the more focused team.

Moe Odum scored 13 points in the game and committed his third and fourth fouls in a 17-second period.

Defensively, ASU was active. Passing lanes were crowded, rotations were quick, and Utah struggled to find any rhythm.

For a team that has struggled to sustain effort all season, the first 20 minutes were encouraging.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) goes to the basket against Utah Utes guard Obomate Abbey (21) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Second-Half Slippage Nearly Costs ASU

Then came the second half, and it told a very different story.

Arizona State scored just 30 points after halftime, and 17 of those came from the free-throw line. The offense stalled, shots stopped falling, and Utah slowly crept back into the game.

ASU shot just 1-for-9 from three in the second half and finished the game under 39 percent from the field.

Utah cut the lead to four late, and suddenly, what looked like a comfortable win became tense.

Mo Odum’s clutch floater in the final moments helped seal it, but the Sun Devils were dangerously close to letting another game slip away.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) controls the ball against Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Winning Helps, But Concerns Still Exist

There’s no denying this win matters. ASU needed it. With slim NCAA Tournament hopes still hanging on, every game now feels like an elimination game.

But the concerns are real. Playing with a short rotation is exhausting. Offensive droughts keep showing up. If ASU struggles like this in the second half against stronger teams, the outcome may not be the same.

Still, for one night, the Sun Devils handled business. It wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t pretty. But it was a road win, and right now, that’s enough.

The challenge now is simple: build on it. Because the margin for error is gone.