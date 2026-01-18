Injury Status of Prized Arizona State Freshman Updated

TEMPE -- Transfer portal season has been in full force for upwards of two weeks for every program, with the Arizona State Sun Devils in particular taking advantage of the chaotic time in college football.

In an incredible effort of will, the Sun Devils both retained numerous key players with remaining eligibility, while also building up one of the better classes in the portal - injuries such as the one wide receiver Harry Hassmann suffered in pre-bowl practice created the perfect environment to do just that.

Some in the Arizona State fandom were puzzled as to why the freshman WR trio of Hassmann, Uriah Neloms, and Cory Butler Jr. didn't see the field at all in the December 31 Sun Bowl loss to Duke - now it is known why, at least for one of the three.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman seemingly clarified any questions fans may have had about why Hassmann didn't receive any playing time in the December 31 Sun Bowl against Duke on Saturday.

"ASU WR Harry Hassmann, who redshirted in his first college season, had surgery to repair an ACL tear suffered in a December bowl practice, sources told me. It typically takes 9 to 10 months to return from ACL surgery."

This is a devastating blow for the talented receiver, who joined the Arizona State program in 2025 as a three-star recruit out of Texas. The nine-to-ten month recovery period would mean that the redshirt freshman would likely return to the field at some point in October or November, which certainly opens the door for a medical redshirt.

How Arizona State's Wide Receiver Room is Set for 2026

Hines Ward gained two absolutely incredible additions in the transfer portal when Omarion Miller and Reed Harris both pledged to play for the Sun Devils in 2026. Miller is a dynamic playmaker that is able to serve as a traditional "X" receiver, while also having the versatility to move around the line of scrimmage, much akin to Jordyn Tyson. Harris brings a 6'5" frame to the table, and is an explosive playmaker.

Beyond the two additions are a number of returning contributors that are set up to continue doing just that. Senior Jalen Moss is an ideal slot receiver - putting together a 129-yard performance in the Sun Bowl. Jaren Hamilton made several game-changing plays when the opportunity presented him. Derek Eusebio is one of the most unheralded members of the program in his own right - this isn't even including the aforementioned freshman talents.

