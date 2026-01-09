Revisiting How Arizona State's WR Room Stacks Up Heading into 2026
In this story:
TEMPE -- It's no secret that the Arizona State wide receiver room didn't necessarily live up to expectations during the 2025 season - at least outside of Jordyn Tyson.
The talent in the room was evident during both spring and fall practice, but a bevy of factors prevented many in the room from fully breaking out during the campaign.
The program and WR coach Hines Ward's response? Hit the transfer portal and secure a pair of elite talents, as well as an underclassmen with high upside to compliment the intriguing talents that are already on the roster.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at how the position stacks up after the first week of the portal being opened.
Omarion Miller
Miller - the former Colorado standout - is the highest rated transfer that Arizona State has ever secured.
The upcoming senior posted 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 at Colorado with largely paltry quarterback play.
Miller is rated as a top 10 player in the portal by 247 Sports and quite naturalyl slides in as ASU's "X" receiver heading into 2026 due to his well-rounded skillset.
Reed Harris
Harris shocked the college football world on Wednesday night by committing to play for Ward and Dillingham after taking his line visit to Tempe.
The former Boston College standout is set to serve as an incredible compliment to Miller - as his 6'5" frame makes him an elite deep ball and 50/50 ball threat. The soon-to-be redshirt junior has averaged over 20 yards per catch over the last two seasons with the Eagles, including an eye-popping 28.6 yards per grab in 2024.
Jalen Moss
Moss joined the ASU program following a successful two-season stint at Fresno State - where he collected over 1,100 receiving yards.
The exceptional slot receiver entered the season with high hopes, but an injury in the August 30 season opener against Northern Arizona was also followed with an illness that marred his season.
The junior did finish the season with an incredible performance in the loss to Duke in the Sun Bowl, as he secured 5 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. There's no doubt that big things are in store for Moss in his senior season as the definite slot receiver.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton entered the season with lofty expectations in his own right after transferring from Alabama.
The speedster flashed in several games in 2025, most notable of which was a 101-yard performance in the 26-22 win over Texas Tech.
The talented wideout should receive an opportunity to comete for a more consistent role in 2026, and his big-play ability should perfectly compliment the rest of the room in what will be a season that features a challenging schedule.
Derek Eusebio
Eusebio was selected as an All-Big 12 honorable mention for his performance in 2025, and rightfully so.
The Texas native hauled in 22 catches for 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns - including some of the most consequential grabs of the entire season for the Sun Devils.
Eusebio is another big-play magnet that provides leadership and a steadying hand in an incredibly talented room.
Raiden Vines-Bright
Vines-Bright returns to his hometown of Tempe after one season at Washington.
The speedy wideout secured nearly 240 yards as a true freshman before hitting the portal - gifting Ward another incredible high-upside play.
Vines-Bright has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Uriah Neloms, Harry Hassmann, Cory Butler Jr.
This is the trio of Sun Devil receivers that made up Ward's 2025 recruiting class. Neloms is an exceptionally well-balanced athlete and Arizona native that showed incredible promise during bowl perparation practices. He figures to be a factor in the Sun Devil offense in 2027 and beyond. Hassman was a fall practice surprise and looks to have incredible promise in his own right. Butler Jr. rounds out the group of foundational freshman - the California native fielded punts in the season-closing Sun Bowl.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.