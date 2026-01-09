Revisiting How Arizona State's WR Room Stacks Up Heading into 2026

TEMPE -- It's no secret that the Arizona State wide receiver room didn't necessarily live up to expectations during the 2025 season - at least outside of Jordyn Tyson.

The talent in the room was evident during both spring and fall practice, but a bevy of factors prevented many in the room from fully breaking out during the campaign.

The program and WR coach Hines Ward's response? Hit the transfer portal and secure a pair of elite talents, as well as an underclassmen with high upside to compliment the intriguing talents that are already on the roster.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at how the position stacks up after the first week of the portal being opened.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller

Miller - the former Colorado standout - is the highest rated transfer that Arizona State has ever secured.

The upcoming senior posted 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 at Colorado with largely paltry quarterback play.

Miller is rated as a top 10 player in the portal by 247 Sports and quite naturalyl slides in as ASU's "X" receiver heading into 2026 due to his well-rounded skillset.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) congratulates wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following a toucddown in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Reed Harris

Harris shocked the college football world on Wednesday night by committing to play for Ward and Dillingham after taking his line visit to Tempe.

The former Boston College standout is set to serve as an incredible compliment to Miller - as his 6'5" frame makes him an elite deep ball and 50/50 ball threat. The soon-to-be redshirt junior has averaged over 20 yards per catch over the last two seasons with the Eagles, including an eye-popping 28.6 yards per grab in 2024.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jalen Moss

Moss joined the ASU program following a successful two-season stint at Fresno State - where he collected over 1,100 receiving yards.

The exceptional slot receiver entered the season with high hopes, but an injury in the August 30 season opener against Northern Arizona was also followed with an illness that marred his season.

The junior did finish the season with an incredible performance in the loss to Duke in the Sun Bowl, as he secured 5 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. There's no doubt that big things are in store for Moss in his senior season as the definite slot receiver.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) celebrates his catch against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaren Hamilton

Hamilton entered the season with lofty expectations in his own right after transferring from Alabama.

The speedster flashed in several games in 2025, most notable of which was a 101-yard performance in the 26-22 win over Texas Tech.

The talented wideout should receive an opportunity to comete for a more consistent role in 2026, and his big-play ability should perfectly compliment the rest of the room in what will be a season that features a challenging schedule.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Derek Eusebio

Eusebio was selected as an All-Big 12 honorable mention for his performance in 2025, and rightfully so.

The Texas native hauled in 22 catches for 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns - including some of the most consequential grabs of the entire season for the Sun Devils.

Eusebio is another big-play magnet that provides leadership and a steadying hand in an incredibly talented room.

Arizona State Sun Devils Derek Eusebio (83) jumps to score a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiden Vines-Bright

Vines-Bright returns to his hometown of Tempe after one season at Washington.

The speedy wideout secured nearly 240 yards as a true freshman before hitting the portal - gifting Ward another incredible high-upside play.

Vines-Bright has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) beats Washington Huskies safety Dyson McCutcheon (21) to the end zone for a touchdown pass in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Uriah Neloms, Harry Hassmann, Cory Butler Jr.

This is the trio of Sun Devil receivers that made up Ward's 2025 recruiting class. Neloms is an exceptionally well-balanced athlete and Arizona native that showed incredible promise during bowl perparation practices. He figures to be a factor in the Sun Devil offense in 2027 and beyond. Hassman was a fall practice surprise and looks to have incredible promise in his own right. Butler Jr. rounds out the group of foundational freshman - the California native fielded punts in the season-closing Sun Bowl.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms (81) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

