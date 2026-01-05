Insider Reveals Key Arizona State Target in Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is putting in tireless hours to build an Arizona State roster that has the upside to compete in the Big 12 in lieu of a 2025 season that didn't necessarily go according to plan.

There was minimal turnover between the Arizona State season officially coming to a close on December 31 and the 2026 transfer portal opening on January 2.

The 2025 transfer portal was seen as a "supplementary" class, with many positions that were filled were done for depth purposes. The 2026 class will be much more integral to the overall makeup of the roster after upwards of one total dozen starters depart due to the NFL draft, transfer portal, or running out of collegiate eligibility.

The Sun Devils are in play to earn several more heavy-hitting commitments in the days and weeks to come after officially finding a new quarterback in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley on Saturday night.

Arizona State Defensive Line Might Receive Reinforcements

Defensive line is one of the areas on the team that needs to be addressed the worst, as all four key EDGE defenders from 2024 (Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, Elijah O'Neal) - the group produced a pass rush that was much improved from the Big 12 title squad from two seasons ago.

Local insider John Gambadoro reported on Sunday night that Arizona State is targeting a former local high school prodigy in Alabama EDGE Noah Carter

ASU football defensive line coach Diron Reynolds during practice on March 26, 2024, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Arizona State is targeting Alabama Defensive End Noah Carter, who starred at Centennial High School, in the portal. Carter played in three games as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt and participated in 11 games in 2025. He would fill a position of need for the Sun Devils and be considered a home run get with three years of eligibility remaining. Carter was the Arizona Cardinals High School Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Was a two-way player for Centennial and led the team to the Open Division state championship game that season as he amassed 55 tackles and 11 sacks on defense and also scored 10 times."

Carter - as mentioned above - is a local prodigy that has played somewhat sparingly at Alabama, but remains one of the most tantalizing players in the portal. He is ranked as the number 45 player in the portal and the seventh best EDGE defender - this would undeniably be a major add for Diron Reynolds and his position group.

Sun Devils Predicted to Land Elite Portal WR

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz placed a crystal ball prediction on Arizona State to land former Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller after the prized target visited Tempe on Sunday.

"Have placed a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Arizona State to land Colorado wide receiver transfer Omarion Miller.



Ranks as the second-best receiver and ninth-best overall player in the portal. Had 45 catches, 808 yards and eight TDs this season."

Miller's 18-plus yards per grab in 2025 is indicative of who he is as a vertical field-stretcher, but the wide receiver is also much more well-rounded than one would expect. The top-10 transfer would join a room that will presumably feature Jalen Moss - who secured a season-high 129 yards in the Sun Bowl loss to Duke on December 31, as well as talented vets in Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton. The addition of Raiden Vines-Bright is also worth mentioning, as the current freshman will have three seasons of eligibility left.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's still roughly eight months before the season-opening game of the 2026 campaign against Morgan State on September 5, but Dillingham, WR coach Hines Ward, DL coach Diron Reynolds, and the rest of the staff are doing an unbelievable job of cultivating a roster that has potential to compete in the Big 12.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .